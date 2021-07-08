Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ANALYSIS-A fine mess: Weak inflation prompts a global central bank reset

By Howard Schneider
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - It is an article of faith among central bankers that the decisions they make about how much money to create and what interest rate to charge for it will determine the rate of inflation - at least over moderate lengths of time.

For more than a decade that belief has been undermined by inflation that has remained weak despite trillions of dollars pumped into the world’s biggest economies through quantitative easing programs and ultra-low interest rates.

That prompted the top central banks to review how they do business, and on Thursday the European Central Bank joined the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan in pursuing an ambitious reset in hopes of reasserting control.

The ECB’s new framework, in contemplating the occasional “transitory period” when inflation exceeds its formal 2% target in hopes of ensuring that target is met over time, is a step short of the more explicit promise the U.S. central bank made last year to encourage periods of high inflation to offset years when price increases were too weak.

But their shared diagnosis paints a similarly troubling picture of a developed world seemingly set in a rut of slow economic growth, low productivity, aging populations, and perennially weak inflation that may be difficult to coax higher.

“The euro area economy and the global economy have been undergoing profound structural changes,” the ECB said in announcing its new framework, echoing language used by Fed officials in announcing their new strategy last year. “Declining trend growth, which can be linked to slower productivity growth and demographic factors, and the legacy of the global financial crisis have driven down equilibrium real interest rates.”

That, in turn, has given the ECB less room to use interest rate policy alone to help boost economic activity, and forced it, like the Fed, to resort more often to other measures - bond-buying for example - when economic conditions weaken.

The BOJ led the way down that path early this century.

The aims of the new U.S. and European inflation strategies, and those pursued so far unsuccessfully in Japan, are the same: Get the pace of price increases high enough so inflation-adjusted interest rates can also increase, giving the central banks room to use rate cuts as their main policy tool in times of stress.

CHASING AN AVERAGE

The concept of using inflation averaging has been slow to evolve. All three central banks at first adopted simple inflation targets of 2%, trusting that they understood inflation dynamics well enough to hit that level and stay there.

They didn’t.

Over time, they realized that between technology, globalization, demographics and other factors, inflation had become difficult to budge. Even more problematic, the continued “misses” against a well-publicized target risked resetting public expectations that inflation would remain weak.

Research by current and former Fed officials raised the stakes. They found that in a situation where equilibrium interest rates were low and central banks were repeatedly forced to cut their policy rates to near zero, inflation expectations would fall - permanently, a damaging outcome that would cement weak prices, wages, and growth as the norm.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, whose earlier academic research affirmed the advantages of simple inflation targeting, detailed this past January how subsequent studies by New York Fed President John Williams and others concluded more aggressive approaches were needed when interest rates were expected to keep collapsing to zero.

Interest rates stuck near zero “tend to deliver inflation expectations that, in each business cycle, become anchored at a level below the target,” Clarida said in a presentation to Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. “It can open up the risk of the downward spiral in both actual and expected inflation that has been observed in some other major economies.”

‘HISTORIC SHIFT’

The Fed’s new policy has been in place for just over 10 months. Its experience shows the challenges the ECB now faces.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic reopening have complicated the inflation outlook, with supply bottlenecks driving up prices more than - and perhaps for longer than - anticipated and a labor squeeze starting to drive up workers’ pay.

That has led to some new hawkish voices inside the Fed and hints at faster interest rate hikes from the U.S. central bank despite its stated promise to let inflation run above target “for some time.”

With the Fed yet to prove its new design in practice, bond markets have noticed.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, far from anticipating higher inflation and growth, has been falling, and on Thursday hit 1.25%, the lowest level since mid-February and a drop of nearly half a percentage point from mid-May.

As with the Fed, the ECB will have to translate its new strategy into policies that work.

The new strategy marks “a historic shift for the ECB,” by acknowledging inflation may need to exceed 2% at some point, wrote Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics. But it “will not make it easy for the ECB to escape from the grips of low inflation.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Targeting#Interest Rates#The European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Ecb#European#New York Fed#Stanford University#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why the European Central Bank’s new regime matters more than you think

Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB) re-affirmed that it has no intention of raising interest rates for the foreseeable future. Markets didn’t especially care. The euro’s value against the dollar – probably the best barometer of whether anything about the move came as a surprise – was barely changed. And...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields unfazed by mixed PMIs, weigh ECB's stance

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields sought direction on Friday and were little moved by mixed business activity readings from the region’s largest economies, while investors continued to digest Thursday’s ECB policy decision. Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from...
Businesskitco.com

Gold just can't shake the Fed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This week we saw U.S. bond yields drop to their lowest point since mid-February, which should be bullish...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Singapore Central Bank’s Retail CBDC Global Challenge Reveals Familiar Themes Wrapped In Complexity

Singapore is blessed. Blessed with freedom(maybe) and the rule of law, blessed with a healthy mix of native born and immigrants, blessed with a diverse population, blessed with an excellent harbor, blessed in its location, blessed with orchid gardens and parks, blessed with glorious food from three or four culinary cultures, blessed in its name of lion-city, blessed in its forward-looking central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The MAS has been in the forefront of the digitization of markets, both retail and wholesale.
Businessinvesting.com

ECB to Move Stimulus Path for New Inflation Goal: Decision Guide

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials will outline on Thursday how their new inflation goal affects their intentions for future monetary policy. Officials will have to adapt their language on interest rates, asset purchases and other tools for an updated strategy agreed earlier this month, which now aims for inflation of 2% and acknowledges that it may temporarily run higher. The discussion will pave the way for a critical debate in September on whether and how to withdraw emergency bond buying.
Businessinvesting.com

ECB Revamps Rate Guidance in Push to Hit Higher Inflation Goal

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank revised its guidance on when interest rates might rise, saying it will persist with ultra-loose monetary stimulus until it has solid evidence that it can sustainably hit its new inflation goal. In the first policy meeting since concluding an 18-month strategy review, the Governing...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Possible Return of Upward Pressure

Before the European Central Bank announced an update of its monetary policy, the EUR/USD currency pair is trying to correct upwards, settling around the 1.1800 resistance. This is after strong selling operations in the pair, reaching the 1.1755 support level, the lowest in three months. All in all, EURUSD may take cues from today's ECB decision, as the central bank can clarify its monetary policy plans. Remember, the European Central Bank has raised its inflation target, which gives it more reason to keep interest rates negative for longer.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ECB pledges record low rates to reach 2% inflation

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach//File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest...
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rise After ECB Meeting

This session’s highlight for EUR/GBP traders will be the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank’s Governing Council and the subsequent press conference by ECB President Christine Lagarde. The Eurozone central bank is widely expected to be dovish so the risk is that it proves less dovish than predicted,...
Currenciesinvesting.com

FX Outlook: What To Expect For Euro Post-ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:45 GMT. The ECB adjusted the inflation target to a symmetric 2% at the conclusion of the strategy review earlier this month. Moreover, ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at a change to the central bank's guidance last week, making this week's meeting very important. While the ECB is widely expected to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged, the market focus will be on any significant changes in the forward guidance.
Businessdailyforex.com

ECB Makes Minor Dovish Tilt

In its regular monthly policy release on 22nd July 2021, the European Central Bank left its main refinancing rate at 0% and announced no change to its bond purchase program, as had been widely expected. However, there was a small change to the language used within its monetary policy statement which pointed towards a more accommodative emphasis:
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

SHANGHAI/LONDON (July 21): The US dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets. European stocks also rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Climbing dollar pauses for breath ahead of ECB

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather from its grind higher on Wednesday, easing slightly from multi-month peaks as a bout of risk-aversion ebbed, though selling was light as expectations of a cautious European Central Bank had the euro pinned down. The euro touched a fresh three-month...
WorldMetro International

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
Businessinvesting.com

ECB Set to Rewrite Stimulus Pledge After Raising Inflation Goal

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank starts a potentially heated two-day meeting on Wednesday, with officials needing to decide how their newly unveiled monetary strategy affects near-term policy. After raising their inflation goal to 2% earlier this month and pledging to be “forceful or persistent” to hit it, the challenge...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Ahead of ECB Decision

Sell the EUB/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. Buy the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700. The EUR/USD is under pressure as investors shift their focus to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The pair is trading at 1.1772, where it has been in the past few days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy