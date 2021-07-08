Man breaks into Bethel Park apartment building and starts taking shower, police say

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A man broke into a Bethel Park apartment complex Wednesday morning to take a shower.

Michael Stefcik, 36, was found inside an 89-year-old woman’s apartment and assaulted several Bethel Park police officers before being taken into custody.

After some investigation, officers found out that Stefcik had crashed his vehicle in Upper St. Clair around 2 a.m. and had fled into the neighborhood leading into Bethel Park.

He then allegedly entered several unlocked vehicles before gaining entry into the apartment building, where he tried to enter over a dozen apartments.

Sefcik was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. Additional charges may be filed.