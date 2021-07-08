Cancel
Georges St-Pierre backs Conor McGregor to avenge his Fight Island defeat to Dustin Poirier while Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts a bad night for the Irishman if the fight goes the distance... fighters and experts give their views on UFC 264

Conor McGregor meets Dustin Poirier for a third time this weekend with plenty on the line as the Irishman bids to get his lightweight title pursuit back on track in Las Vegas.

The Notorious, 32, was handed a huge setback on Fight Island in January when Poirier, also 32, handed McGregor his first professional defeat by knockout to scupper plans of a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Here, Sportsmail takes a look at how UFC pundits and fighters see UFC 264 unfolding, with the lightweight rivals looking to put their superiority beyond doubt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn4qU_0ar993nq00
FIghters and experts have given their predictions ahead of Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier III

Michael Bisping

Verdict: Poirier win

Bisping, Britain's only ever UFC champion, will be out in Sin City for fight week and has predicted that Poirier will show that his victory on Fight Island was no fluke.

'I've got to interview Conor next week, I've got to be careful what I say. I picked against him before and all hell broke loose. But I'm still going to do it. I'm going to stick to my guns. I think Dustin Poirier gets it done,' he told BT Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEjkp_0ar993nq00
British UFC legend Michael Bisping has backed Poirier to emulate his Fight Island win in Vegas

'I do think there's going to be a lot of gamesmanship. They're going to come with a very strategic approach. Conor for sure. Who knows. Conor, with the fans [in attendance] actually... He's probably going to go straight forward. Throw everything at him, with a massive attack in the first round. I think if Conor gets it done, there's a very good chance it'll be in the first round.'

Georges St-Pierre

Verdict: McGregor win

One of the greatest fighters to grace the UFC octagon has backed McGregor to bounce back against Poirier, singling out the Irishman's experience in rematches to do the business on Saturday night.

'I think McGregor is very good in rematches — and I think he's going to have the victory,' St-Pierre told Tristar Gym YouTube channel.

'I think he's probably going to win in the second round by knockout.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8EGl_0ar993nq00
All-time great Georges St-Pierre believes McGregor will avenge his defeat to Poirier

Colby Covington

Verdict: Poirier win

Not one to shy away from making his feelings known, Covington backed his former team-mate to defeat McGregor again, although dismissed the gravity of a win over the Irishman.

'Yeah, he'll probably beat Conor again,' Covington stated to MMA Fighting via MMA India. 'But, I mean, what is that saying?

'You're beating a guy that has no motivation left in the sport. And I love Conor. He's had a great career, done great things in the sport, but your time's up, too. It's obvious that you're not training every day, it's obvious you're not working on your craft, it's obvious you're working on other business deals to line your pockets and pad your bank account.

'It's just not the same hungry Conor from a couple of years ago. It's a different Conor towards the end of his journey and it's not saying much to beat him anymore.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01F65e_0ar993nq00
Colby Covington has tipped Poirier but dismissed the gravity of a win over McGregor

Tyson Fury

Verdict: McGregor win

The Gypsy King has teased a jaunt over to the UFC and the heavyweight champion keeps a close eye on goings-on in the octagon. Fury can see McGregor avenging his Fight Island defeat on July 10.

'My prediction for the McGregor-Poirier fight is that I think McGregor will win this time,' Fury told the UFC.

'I think he's trained hard, and he's got it all to prove. It will be a great event and one to watch. Tune in.'

Dan Hardy

Verdict: McGregor win

When it comes to tactical breakdowns of fights, no one does it better than Dan Hardy. The former middleweight contender believes that McGregor's adaptability gives him the edge over Poirier.

'I think it is a very competitive fight and the only reason I would lean slightly in McGregor's direction is because we have seen him regroup and change,' he told Submission Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xcE7_0ar993nq00
Former fighter and expert analyst Dan Hardy has backed McGregor to get the job done

'The changes, the shifts, the regrouping in Poirier's career has always been down to will and determination whereas McGregor has found technical solutions to his problems and you know that that [his defeat] will be burning in the back of his mind.

'Every morning he will wake up looking at himself in the mirror and remembers that moment when he is lying against the fence with Poirier walking away.

'That is the kind of thing that eats away at him and I can only imagine that McGregor has 1,001 different ways of dealing with Poirier. I still think it is very competitive but I am leaning slightly towards McGregor based on how he approaches the game.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Verdict: Poirier win... if he can last the first two rounds!

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC last October, but has kept a close eye on events in the division he long reigned. The Dagestani has defeated both McGregor and Poirier, but was torn over who wins the trilogy bout.

'If it's the first round [for a finish], I'd back Conor,' Khabib told RT via SportBible.

'From the second round and further, then Dustin wins.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7640_0ar993nq00
Khabib has beaten both fighters and fears a bad night for McGregor if it goes the distance

Chael Sonnen

Verdict: Poirier win

It has been some time since fan-favourite Chael Sonnen last featured in the UFC, but the Bad Guy's views on the sport are still welcomed by fans. The Oregon-born pundit believes that McGregor is trying to convince himself that he is working hard ahead of the trilogy fight.

'I'm actually picking Poirier in this,' he told ESPN. 'I don't love the way Conor's prepared. I don't love that he's not doing media. I know it's designed to look at though he's a little bit for more focused.

'Look, there's something you get when you're beating your chest and screaming from the rooftops you're the best in the world. It's not to get in your opponents' heads, it's to convince yourself.'

Alex Volkanovski

Verdict: McGregor win

Volkanovski knows a thing or two about highly-anticipated rematches, having defeated Max Holloway twice to retain his featherweight title. However, the Australian believes that Poirier will be unable to emulate his UFC 257 victory.

'Man, it is a tough one after seeing what happened last fight. But I still feel like Conor is more dangerous. And you know, I feel like he's gonna be dangerous early again,' he told Submission Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lm4dA_0ar993nq00
Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has once again tipped McGregor to beat Poirier

'And I think he'll be able to control where it goes, maybe a little bit better than where it did go. Obviously it got a little bit tight with calf kicks and things like that but I do believe he is gonna get his hands on Poirier.

'I feel like Conor's gonna get it. I think he gets a finish. I said that last time and I was wrong.'

Leon Edwards

Verdict: McGregor win

As far as knowing how to navigate fights goes, Leon Edwards is one of the best in the UFC. The welterweight contender has won his last 10 fights, displaying the control necessary to overcome all manner of styles in an impressive run of form.

And the Birmingham-based fighter insists that McGregor will get the job done this weekend as he is the more 'skilful' fighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuicI_0ar993nq00
British welterweight contender Leon Edwards says McGregor is more 'skilful' than Poirier

'It is a close one,' he told BT Sport. I think if Conor can make the right adjustments he should get it done. He's a better, [more] skilful fighter so if I had to put money on it I'd go with Conor.'

Kevin Lee

Verdict: McGregor win

Kevin Lee was once on the cusp of a shot at the lightweight title but has since fallen down the pecking order. The American sees McGregor defeating Poirier in Vegas, but has cast doubt as to his chances against current champion Charles Oliveira.

'I see Conor maybe winning this one, I think he will make the adjustments and win it,' he told Helen Yee, as reported in The Sun.

'But regardless, either one of them I don't think have the complete game to beat somebody like Charles Oliveira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYLPt_0ar993nq00
Kevin Lee backs McGregor but says he would lose to current champion Charles Oliveira

'With Charles you've got to be on your P's and Q's the whole time and you've got to have the skills behind it.

'I think Dustin has had a lot of fights and he is kind of coming into his own, but I think he is starting to hit a plateau period where he kind of does what he does.

'But there is no new wrinkles added to his game. You have to hit Charles with something new.'

News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Doctor Reveals Sad Diagnosis

Conor McGregor’s doctor has revealed that he has a fractured lower fibula shin, and he will be getting surgery on Sunday. UFC 264 truly lived up to it’s hype as one of the most anticipated cards in the UFC memory. In one of the most shocking outcomes and in the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the first round after McGregor broke his ankle after missing a punch. The match was awarded to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Khabib recently posted a ’embarrassing’ photo of this UFC 264 headliner.
UFCPosted by
Indy100

Jake Paul tried to mock Conor McGregor after his UFC loss and it kind of backfired

Jake Paul’s feud with MMA star Conor McGregor is hotting up once again after the Irishman lost his third fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night. With McGregor suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the UFC 264 bout, the match ended with a doctor stoppage – much to the delight of Paul who’s been looking to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ for some time now.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCYardbarker

Dustin Poirier caught cheating during Conor McGregor fight?

Dustin Poirier scored a first-round stoppage over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night after the Irish star broke his left fibula and tibia when he stepped back awkwardly. Although the match ended in unfortunate fashion, many walked away under the impression that Poirier would have ended up winning...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCPosted by
Daily Mail

Khabib Nurmagomedov has AGREED a sensational UFC return to avenge Islam Makhachev if he loses against Rafael dos Anjos on Fight Island, claims the Brazilian MMA star... despite former champion insisting he will NEVER come out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov will sensationally come out of retirement to fight Rafael dos Anjos if he beats Islam Makhachev, the Brazilian has claimed. Dos Anjos shared an update on Twitter, writing: 'I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30, 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that.'
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 264 predictions: Celebrities, fellow fighters make their picks for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down on Saturday night when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor meet in a rubber match in the lightweight main event of UFC 264. The pair top the loaded fight card set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Big fights draw plenty of attention and almost everyone has an opinion on how the third meeting between Poirier and McGregor will go down.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals Huge Nate Diaz Fight Rumor

The former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently provided his prediction for a potential third fight between Conor McGregor and his arch-rival Nate Diaz. Khabib talks about potential Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz. ‘The Eagle’ believes that McGregor could lose once again to Diaz. Perharps if another match is set up...

