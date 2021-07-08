What If…? Trailer Brings Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. Back to Marvel: Watch

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Team Downey (Perry Mason) are looking to keep their Emmy nomination-filled relationship with HBO going, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the Avengers star will not only adapt Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer-Prizer winning novel The Sympathizer to series. But what makes this deal different from Perry Mason is that Downey Jr. is also attached to co-star in the series. The novel is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his subsequent exile in the United States. Reportedly, Downey will be taking on several supporting roles as the lead's (which is still in the casting process) main antagonists (all symbolizing various aspects of "The American Establishment"- from a politician to a CIA agent, a Hollywood film director, and more. Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and Don McKellar will serve as co-showrunners, with Chan-wook also directing the project. Chan-wook and McKellar will executive produce alongside Downey Jr., Downey, and Amanda Burrell for Team Downey; and Niv Fichman and Kim Ly for Rhombus Media. HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media produce in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.