What If…? Trailer Brings Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. Back to Marvel: Watch

By Ben Kaye
Consequence
 15 days ago
Marvel is knee-deep in the multiverse now that Loki and the Time Variance Authority have ripped the timeline to shreds. But this August, fans will be up to their neck in alternate realities, as the new trailer for Disney+’s What If…? reveals. The animated series presents alternate versions of the...

Consequence

ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
