We could have scattered severe thunderstorms across Lower Michigan Saturday afternoon and evening. Here’s a quick rundown of how severe weather could play out. The Storm Prediction Center gives us a great outline of where severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday. The most likely area for severe thunderstorms is in the yellow shaded area from Ludington to Alpena and all areas south of that line. In fact, the most likely area for severe storms is the southeast third of the state, including Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and the Thumb.