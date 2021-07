BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — Police are looking for the culprits who opened fire on two vehicles on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County. About 5:13 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of gunfire on southbound I-75 near Birch Run Road in Birch Run Township. They arrived to find two vehicles had been struck by gunfire, though no one in the vehicles was wounded.