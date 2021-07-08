Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases First Look at 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

Ryan Reynolds has made no secret of the fact that Green Lantern was not his finest cinematic moment, and he has spent the last decade making sure that everyone knows it. Reynolds even used his Marvel alter-ego Deadpool to go back in time in Deadpool 2 to shoot him while he read the script to prevent him from ever making the movie. It is just one of the jokes aimed at Reynolds best forgotten foray into the superhero movie line. It seems though that like his "feud" with Hugh Jackman, Reynolds just can't let it lie and still feels the need to poke fun at the movie at every given opportunity.