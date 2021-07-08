Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases First Look at 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot
Netflix's upcoming spy thriller Red Notice officially has a release date, with the film set to arrive on the streaming platform on Nov. 12, and its three stars all shared a first look at the movie on social media along with the announcement on Thursday, July 8. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot all shared the same photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, posting a shot of the three stars all dressed in formalwear and standing amid displays of weapons.popculture.com
Comments / 0