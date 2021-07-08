Cancel
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases First Look at 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's upcoming spy thriller Red Notice officially has a release date, with the film set to arrive on the streaming platform on Nov. 12, and its three stars all shared a first look at the movie on social media along with the announcement on Thursday, July 8. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot all shared the same photo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, posting a shot of the three stars all dressed in formalwear and standing amid displays of weapons.

