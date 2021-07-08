Cancel
Ducey appoints ex-aide to fill state Supreme Court vacancy

By Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced he is filling an Arizona Supreme Court vacancy by appointing Kathryn Hackett King, a Phoenix lawyer who previously worked on his staff.

King, a fellow Republican whom Ducey appointed to the state Board of Regents in 2020, was Ducey’s deputy general counsel from 2015 to 2017. Ducey said King has a strong belief in the separations of powers and that her appointment to the state high court “”will serve the people of Arizona well."

Ducey appointment of King fills a vacancy created by the retirement earlier this year of now-former Justice Andrew Gould.

