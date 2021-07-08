Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rumors: Cavaliers ‘definitely looking into’ trade for No. 1 pick

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 15 days ago

Several teams, including the Cavaliers , are reportedly looking into a trade for the No. 1 pick, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has some details about the potential price tag on such a move.

Cleveland would send out their No. 3 overall pick in addition to another asset, similarly to how the Sixers traded up for Markelle Fultz back in 2017, as a rival executive explained to Fedor. Philly dealt Boston it’s No. 3 overall pick that year (ended up being Jayson Tatum ) in addition to a future first-round for the rights to move to No. 1.

It’s possible that Detroit would be interested in one of the Cavs’ young prospects rather than a future first-rounder. The executive mentioned Collin Sexton , Darius Garland , and Isaac Okoro as possibilities.

Follow @FortyEightMins on Twitter for the latest NBA Rumors and daily contests!

It’s “smokescreen season” and the reports of many teams interested in trading up to No. 1 could be just that. However, Fedor adds that Cleveland is “definitely looking into it.”

Cade Cunningham is presumably the target for Cleveland. Other prospects on the Cavs’ draft radar include G League guard Jalen Green , USC center Evan Mobley , Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga .

Read More

Betting on the NBA Finals? Enjoy up to at PointsBet (NJ, IA, IL only). Promo code:

The post Rumors: Cavaliers ‘definitely looking into’ trade for No. 1 pick appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
15
Followers
929
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Detroit#Lakers#Cleveland Com#Sixers#Philly#Cavs#Twitter#G League#Gonzaga#Pelicans#Pointsbet Lrb#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Kevin Love drops truth bomb on NBA future after Team USA exit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons can bring down hammer with Thor

If the Detroit Pistons want to add some size and physicality to the frontcourt, you can not get much better than Thor. Of course, we are talking about Auburn forward JT Thor, who should be a prime target with one of their three second round draft picks. Now, if it...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets News: James Harden police incident and rumors

This week’s Brooklyn Nets news revolves around a James Harden controversy, Kevin Durant overseas and — yes — offseason rumors. The Brooklyn Nets fell a toe-length short in their quest to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semis this year, a painful reminder that reared its ugly head again this week when those same Bucks captured the NBA Championship.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Heat trade is focused on Collin Sexton to Miami

The Miami Heat have been linked to some big-name players heading into the NBA offseason. This is especially true at the point-guard position. This could be a priority for the Miami Heat in free agency or on the trading block. The Heat struggled from the beginning of the season. They...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the NBA world during both their Game 4 and Game 5 wins. The biggest climax of their most recent Game 5 win was a perfectly timed steal by Jrue Holiday and a dunk by Giannis. One of the more unspoken parts about the play was Chris Paul shoving Giannis in mid-air.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Draft Buzz: Magic, Trades, Mitchell, Warriors, Cavaliers

The Magic are widely believed to be open to trading the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated relays. Orlando has two first-round picks, also owning the No. 5 overall selection, though that doesn’t mean a trade will come cheap. The franchise reportedly has a high asking price on the latter selection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy