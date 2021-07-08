Rumors: Cavaliers ‘definitely looking into’ trade for No. 1 pick

Several teams, including the Cavaliers , are reportedly looking into a trade for the No. 1 pick, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has some details about the potential price tag on such a move.

Cleveland would send out their No. 3 overall pick in addition to another asset, similarly to how the Sixers traded up for Markelle Fultz back in 2017, as a rival executive explained to Fedor. Philly dealt Boston it’s No. 3 overall pick that year (ended up being Jayson Tatum ) in addition to a future first-round for the rights to move to No. 1.

It’s possible that Detroit would be interested in one of the Cavs’ young prospects rather than a future first-rounder. The executive mentioned Collin Sexton , Darius Garland , and Isaac Okoro as possibilities.

It’s “smokescreen season” and the reports of many teams interested in trading up to No. 1 could be just that. However, Fedor adds that Cleveland is “definitely looking into it.”

Cade Cunningham is presumably the target for Cleveland. Other prospects on the Cavs’ draft radar include G League guard Jalen Green , USC center Evan Mobley , Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga .

