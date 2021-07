The pandemic has produced its share of surprises, and recently the labor market has been behaving in unexpected ways. You might think that, as the economy continues to recover from a pandemic-induced recession, people would be thankful for their jobs and less likely to risk a career change. Instead of playing it safe, however, a growing number of employees are taking chances and leaving their jobs for something new. In March, the "quit rate" was 2.4%, the highest for that month in twenty years. And in April, it ticked up even higher to 2.7%, or a total of four million, the highest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began recording these numbers.