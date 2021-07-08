’s Trailer Will Make You Dance, Thanks To Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hot n' spicy discourse on representation, race and gender is firing up on Twitter (again) because of...emojis. Not sure what stage of civilization we're in now, but it's getting pretty absurd. If there's one thing Twitter has shown us time and time again, it's that even the most mundane and innocuous cultural phenomena can be twisted into highly contentious issues. @Emojipedia announced an array of new emojis that might hit devices this year, including a Hamsa Hand that looks just like Cthulu when turned upside-down, a face that either can't look away or can't bear to look (depending on your interpretation), Lin-Manuel Miranda lips, an orc, trans and gender-neutral pregnant people, new hand gestures in a variety of skin tones, and a handful of other very specific options.