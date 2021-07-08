Cancel
’s Trailer Will Make You Dance, Thanks To Lin-Manuel Miranda

By Athena Serrano
MTV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto has dropped today (July 8), and we have a first look at the new music Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has composed for the movie. Set in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the colorful story of a magical family called the...

www.mtv.com

MoviesHello Magazine

Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Disney film Encanto already looks amazing - trailer

Everyone loves a bit of Lin Manuel Miranda’s magic when it comes to Disney films. The creator behind the popular musical Hamilton and the primary songwriter in Disney’s animated Moana, is back composing music for the new enchanted animated musical, Encanto. Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a Latino...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Encanto’ First Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Scores Disney’s Colombia-Set Animated Musical

Disney has released the first official trailer for “Encanto,” a new musical featuring eight new songs from “Moana” and “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 60th animated feature from the studio will showcase the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, who recently pulled focus as comedic relief in the Warner Bros.-produced adaptation of Miranda’s “In The Heights.” Set in Colombia, “Encanto” is directed by “Zootopia” helmers Byron Howard and Jared Bush, alongside newcomer co-director Charise Castro Smith. Unlike “Moana” and his contributions to the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” update, the “Encanto” score is written entirely by Miranda.
Posted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Lin-Manuel Miranda sees art and philanthropy with same lens

NEW YORK -- For 'œHamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the inspirations for art and philanthropy are inextricably linked. On Wednesday, Miranda is announcing a series of donations to organizations that serve immigrants, whose experiences are central to the new film version of his hit Broadway musical 'œIn the Heights.'. 'œFor me,"...
Moviesstudybreaks.com

‘What Is a Legacy?’: The Rise and Fall of Lin-Manuel Miranda

The playwright struck gold with ‘Hamilton,’ but backlash from his recent film adaptation as well as his cringy public actions have called his reputation into question. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda established himself as the quasi-patron saint of the theater with the overwhelming success of his musical “Hamilton.” Garnering immense critical acclaim, “Hamilton” paved the way for an illustrious career studded with honors of every persuasion. For a moment, everything he touched turned to gold.
New York City, NYnewyorktennismagazine.com

USTA Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda to Voice U.S. Open Marketing Campaign

The United States Tennis Association today announced that award-winning songwriter, actor, director and life-long New Yorker Lin-Manuel Miranda has lent his highly-recognizable voice to the 2021 US Open marketing campaign. Titled “The Greatest Return,” the multi-dimensional marketing campaign captures the anticipation and excitement of the return to full capacity of America’s Grand Slam.
Cell PhonesCheezBurger

New Emojis Spark Discourse on Pregnant Men, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Beans

Hot n' spicy discourse on representation, race and gender is firing up on Twitter (again) because of...emojis. Not sure what stage of civilization we're in now, but it's getting pretty absurd. If there's one thing Twitter has shown us time and time again, it's that even the most mundane and innocuous cultural phenomena can be twisted into highly contentious issues. @Emojipedia announced an array of new emojis that might hit devices this year, including a Hamsa Hand that looks just like Cthulu when turned upside-down, a face that either can't look away or can't bear to look (depending on your interpretation), Lin-Manuel Miranda lips, an orc, trans and gender-neutral pregnant people, new hand gestures in a variety of skin tones, and a handful of other very specific options.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Leslie Grace to Star as Batgirl in HBO Max Movie

“In the Heights” breakout star Leslie Grace has won the coveted lead role in “Batgirl” and will star as crime fighter Barbara Gordon in the upcoming film set at HBO Max. Grace, who is Dominican-American, is now the third Latina to be cast in a DC superhero project, following Sasha...
Books & Literaturedcmetrotheaterarts.com

A live talk on his new book ‘In the Heights: Finding Home’ with Lin-Manuel Miranda

As part of the series Live Talks Los Angeles, Stellar is streaming An Evening with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes & Jeremy McCarter on Wednesday, July 21, beginning at 9 pm EST (6 pm PST). The virtual event will feature Miranda discussing the new book, In the Heights: Finding Home (Random House, June 15, 2021), the highly anticipated follow-up to his bestseller Hamilton: The Revolution.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Lana Condor

Lana Condor to Star in Randall Park-Penned Action Comedy Series at Hulu (Exclusive) Lana Condor is teaming up with Randall Park for her next project, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The To All the Boys alumna will star in Take Out, a half-hour action comedy…. Lana Condor to Host...

