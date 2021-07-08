‘I’m a Professional Trail Steward, and These Are the Hiking Essentials I Always Pack’

As someone with extremely dry, acne-prone skin, I've learned it doesn't take much for a product to give me breakouts. I have to be picky about what I use, and I was definitely one of those people who was genuinely freaked out about the idea of facial oils. I mean, putting oil onto my face? It sounded like a recipe for disaster, so I've always chosen to steer clear of them, no matter how loved and recommended they are by my friends and coworkers. However, sometimes during late night social media scrolls, I end up buying products I normally wouldn't. That's how I ended up purchasing every single product from influencer Shea Marie's new skin-care line, The Feelist. The standout product I can no longer live without? The Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil ($98).