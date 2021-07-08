Cancel
Brighton, MA

Civil rights violation added to charges facing man accused of stabbing of Brighton rabbi

WCVB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Prosecutors introduced a hate crime charge Thursday against the man accused of a violent assault on a Brighton rabbi. Charges added during a Thursday court hearing for Khalid Awad, 24, are a civil rights violation with injury and armed assault and battery. He was previously arraigned on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and has been held without bail since.

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

