5 teams that could be in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in 2021

By Oliver Hodgkinson
profootballnetwork.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, just 11 teams have made the College Football Playoffs. Can one of these five teams crack the final four for the first time?. The College Football Playoffs are the holy grail for the 130 teams competing in the FBS. Since its inception in 2014, just four teams earn the right to battle for a national championship each year. It is truly an exclusive society, selected by a committee of 13. However, like all establishments of that nature (like the NFL), newcomers have to permeate the ranks. Which teams could break through and challenge the College Football Playoffs elite in 2021?

