Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Will there be fans at the Tokyo Olympics?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPRf9_0ar96yYR00

AFTER being halted in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing this summer.

This was the first time the Olympic Games had to be postponed and rescheduled, rather than canceled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzMS8_0ar96yYR00
The Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators Credit: EPA

Will there be fans at the Tokyo Olympics?

On July 8, the Olympics organizers announced that all spectators would be banned from this year's games.

The move comes after Japan declared a state of emergency that's meant to curb a wave of new Covid-19 infections.

The state of emergency will begin Monday, July 12, and run through August. 22.

The news is the latest setback for the Summer Olympics that has already been delayed for a year and racked up high costs because of the postponement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMISv_0ar96yYR00
The Olympic organizers have officially moved to bar all spectators from the games after Japan declared a state of emergency to combat the surge in Covid cases Credit: Reuters

Before the news, organizers had already banned international fans from attending the games and set a cap on domestics crowds at 50 percent capacity, or up to 10,000 people.

More than 11,000 competitors are expected to travel to Japan to compete, and thousands of officials and staff are also set to attend.

According to Reuters, because of the delays, the games’ budget has already jumped to an estimated $15.4billion and ticket revenue of about $815million will likely fall to near zero after barring spectators.

When do the Tokyo Olympics start?

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 23.

The first two days will include the preliminary matches of football and softball, one of the new sports to be introduced to the Olympics.

In total, the Tokyo Games will feature 339 events across 33 sports.

The games will be hosted in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, in Kasumigaoka, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYYBV_0ar96yYR00
The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium Credit: AFP

How severely is Covid affecting Tokyo?

Nationwide, Japan has reported about 811,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,800 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization.

However, the nation has faced a relatively slow rollout of vaccines.

Only about a quarter of the population has had at least one Covid-19 shot, Reuters reported.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Summer Olympics#Reuters#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The US Sun

Why does Naomi Osaka play for Japan?

NAOMI Osaka has proven herself to be a great tennis champion. The Japanese phenomenon is getting ready to represent her country in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Osaka was born in Chuo-ku, Japan in 1997. Osaka moved to the United States with her family when she was three years old.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
WorldMetro International

Olympics-Athletes disappointed by Tokyo fan ban but say show must go on

(Reuters) -Sports bodies and athletes reacted with disappointment to the news there will be no spectators at the Tokyo Olympics but downplayed the potential impact on performances and said it was important that the global sporting showpiece went ahead. Organisers announced the decision to ban fans from Tokyo venues on...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SoccerWLKY.com

Brisbane will host 2032 Summer Olympics

BRISBANE — Video above: A look at the Olympic Village in Tokyo. Brisbane has been officially announced as host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032. The Australian city and surrounding South-East Queensland region were approved as the Games hosts at an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Tokyo on Wednesday.
SoccerNBC San Diego

Sweden Stuns U.S. Soccer in Tokyo Opener, 3-0

For the U.S. Women's National Team, the Tokyo Olympics began the same way the Rio Olympics ended: with a stunning loss to Sweden. What was expected to be a revenge game for the U.S. instead was a validating performance by Sweden, which dominated from start to finish in a 3-0 win during the Tokyo Olympics opener for both teams.
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Japan draws 1-1 with Canada in women’s soccer

SAPPORO, Japan — Mana Iwabuchi scored in the 84th minute and Japan pulled into a 1-1 draw with Canada to open the Olympic women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute to give the Canadians the early lead. It came in her 300th appearance with the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy