Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea’s yellow and black 2021/22 away kit ‘leaked’ as fans joke Dortmund’s Erling Haaland will fit right in

By Ian Tuckey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3rq5_0ar96vuG00

CHELSEA'S 'new yellow and black away kit' has been leaked - with fans joking it's designed to make Erling Haaland feel at home.

Supporters of the Champions League winners are already experiencing yellow fever as the Blues reportedly prepare to bid for the £150million-rated Borussia Dortmund goal machine.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFNmb_0ar96vuG00
Erling Haaland could be playing in familiar colours if he swaps Borussia Dortmund for Chelsea Credit: Getty

And their sense of anticipation soared when pictures emerged online suggesting Chelsea's 2021-22 away top will match Dortmund's colours.

Fans pounced on the likness, with comments such as "Things @Erling Haaland would like to see" and "Come on Erling Haaland - it looks just like your current one".

The incoming yellow Chelsea kit has more discreet lines than the black flashes across the Dortmund shirt.

And by the reaction on social media Stamford Bridge supporters can't wait to see their new 'striper'.

Manchester City and United, plus Real Madrid, have all been linked with Norway frontman Haaland over the summer.

But Chelsea are the clear frontrunners as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a world-class poacher to current attackers Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

The Blues might have to match Dortmund's £150m valuation for the 20-year-old, despite their hopes of landing him for nearer £135m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzaXZ_0ar96vuG00

Haaland's £65m release clause comes into play next year.

So if he does stay with the Bundesliga giants for the coming campaign, there would be an even bigger scramble to sign him next summer.

But Chelsea fans believe club chiefs can clinch a deal soon.

And on seeing the new kit pictures, one tweeted: "Making it feel like home for Haaland I see."

Apart from the Dortmund angle, though, many supporters were upset at the design.

EURO 2020 FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments included: "Look like grandpa's grocery shopping outfit" and "Good God, what's this".

And another verdict was more graphic: "When I throw up in about two hours after lots of strong cider, that will look better than next season's home kit. I have refused to buy it."

But there were some positive thoughts, like: "Much better than our Croatian home kit" and "Love a yellow away kit - maybe without the lines mind."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League#Euro 2020#United#Real Madrid#Bundesliga#Croatian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland misses Borussia Dortmund's fitness training as sporting director Michael Zorc jokes 'he's already in England' amid claims Chelsea are preparing a BIG money move

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has joked that Erling Haaland is 'already in England' after the striker was absent from the club's fitness camp on Monday. The striker is due back in Germany for pre-season training but was one of the absentees as players were put through their paces following their summer break.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'agree terms with Donyell Malen' as potential replacement for Erling Haaland but still fall short of PSV's valuation for the Holland starlet

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Donyell Malen and his representatives over a summer switch to the Bundesliga, according to reports. Malen has become one of the most wanted youngsters in European football thanks to his standout performances for Holland at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old has been courting interest...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'lining up a move for Chelsea target Erling Haaland as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement next summer'... while Borussia Dortmund star says he's 'looking forward' to working with Marco Rose ahead of new season

Juventus have reportedly registered an interest in signing Erling Haaland but the Borussia Dortmund star insists he is keen to work with Marco Rose next season. The Norwegian forward - who scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season - has become one of the most sought after strikers in Europe, gaining the attention of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Erling is already in England' - Chelsea target Haaland's absence from Dortmund's fitness test prompts jokey response from Zorc

The Norway international has been linked with a big-money move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League following a superb season at club level. Erling Haaland's absence from Borussia Dortmund's pre-season preparations has been laughed off by sporting director Michael Zorc, who quipped that the striker was "already in England" amid heavy transfer speculation.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea starlet’s future is in jeopardy after latest Erling Haaland bid

Chelsea are obsessed with the idea of signing Erling Haaland this summer. That obsession has the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi in serious doubt. Prying Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund is Chelsea’s top transfer priority at the moment. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Bundesliga club continue to knock back the club’s advances for the prolific striker.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Erling Haaland can imagine a future at Chelsea

Whether you love it or you hate it, all the talk is about Chelsea’s potential pursuit to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund this summer. There are always reports being written on the situation, whether you love or hate that as well. But it is a major potential deal, so of course, journalists are always going to be writing and talking about it.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'prepared to offer Tammy Abraham in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland as Blues inform interested parties that Englishman is NOT for sale while they pursue mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-valued hotshot'

Chelsea are reportedly looking to include Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, 20, is on the radar of a host of top European clubs following an outstanding 18 months in Germany in which the Norwegian has bagged 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Chelsea Transfers: Four alternatives to Erling Haaland

With the Euros now over, transfer season is in full force. Chelsea have been making headlines in the transfer world with the European champions willing to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. With Olivier Giroud departing for A.C. Milan and a potential Tammy Abraham exit, it doesn’t take a genius...
Premier League90min.com

Erling Haaland Drops Major Transfer Hint as Chelsea Target Returns to Dortmund for Pre-Season Training

Erling Haaland hinted that he is set to stay at Borrusia Dortmund for the 2021-22 season amid links to Chelsea. The Norwegian has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season following a stunning season for the Bundesliga giants last term. Dortmund have been adamant that they will not sell him, and Haaland seems to have indicated that he will be staying put at least for now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy