Emmerdale Leanna actress' life off-screen and soap future amid Meena murder fears

By Kyle O'Sullivan
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g21r_0ar96qUd00

Mimi Slinger has confessed she would steer clear of her character Leanna Cavanagh, who may be set to meet a tragic end tonight.

The 18-year-old actress has stated it would be a "tragedy" if Leanna's life was taken away from her - and teased the identity of the murder victim.

Mimi first appeared on our screens in 2018 when she joined the cast of Emmerdale as the troublesome schoolgirl.

Having started off as a major brat and bully who caused a lot of nuisance, viewers soon began to warm to Doctor Cavanagh's daughter as she showed a softer side to her personality.

The actress, who grew up in Singapore, attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London before playing Brigitta Von Trapp on stage in The Sound of Music then appearing in 2017 film Heidi: Queen of the Mountain.

Mimi then landed her first major TV role as Leanna, but revealed she could never be friends with her "mean girl" character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwJkz_0ar96qUd00
Mimi Slinger has been playing Leanna on Emmerdale for three years ( Image: mimislinger/Instagram)

"Leanna is a troublemaker and loves the attention that comes with it," she told Digital Spy last year.

"She's that stereotypical mean girl who creates drama to keep her position. Unlike Leanna I was not a troublemaker but definitely could be a bit cheeky on occasion!

"Leanna and people like her would definitely be the sort that I'd steer away from. She's someone I'd find it difficult to be friends with on some levels.

"She's got a hard exterior because of everything she's been through. That hard facade causes her to almost bully and disregard other people's feelings too often.

"I personally couldn't support this because I've experienced unkindness from bullies and I've seen its effects on others."

Away from the Dales, Mimi loves keeping her followers updated on Instagram, regularly posting photos of herself, and has recently signed up to modelling agency Storm Management.

Leanna has not been particularly well-liked during her time in the village but has always been supported by her dad - and the bond continues in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGMoT_0ar96qUd00
Mimi has another career as a model and regularly posts snaps on Insta ( Image: mimislinger/Instagram)

Johnny McPherson, who plays Leanna's on-screen dad Liam, has previously opened up on his close father and daughter like bond with his co-star Mimi.

Having portrayed her father for three years, the actor revealed how they have a similar bond off-screen too and he has grown very protective of the actress.

When asked if he had a close bond with Mimi on Lorraine, he said: "I do, it's funny I was talking to Jeff who plays Cain the other day, because we were filming a scene together.

"I was saying isn't it funny because he's obviously got a relationship with Charley who plays Debbie Dingle, you know he's been her fake dad for a long time.

"I've been Mimi's fake dad since she was 15 so for around three years now, and to watch them grow at that time.

"Also, all the scenes that you do, you are playing the part of a father so you sort of necessarily develop parental feelings.

"And in terms of like career and mentoring the kids on the show, because a lot of them as well don't go to drama school and are just kinda thrown in at the deep end, so it's important to try and look after them as much as possible in terms of the process of learning lines and getting performance up.

"She is just a wonderful, wonderful girl. I feel very protective of her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H41TT_0ar96qUd00
Mimi has teased the identity of Meena's victim ( Image: ITV)

One villager will be killed this week at the hands of evil Meena - and Mimi has teased the identity of the tragic victim.

"Leanna has her whole life ahead of her. What a tragedy if it was to be taken away so cruelly," said the actress.

"There are numerous people who could meet their harrowing end this week. Yes, Leanna could definitely be one of them."

Concerned Emmerdale fans fear Mimi doesn't have long left on the soap, as her character has got on the wrong side of the psychopathic nurse.

In Tuesday's cliffhanger, Leanna discovered incriminating evidence inside Meena's old rucksack, which was given to her by sister Manpreet Sharma.

This included the stolen Emmerdale Pride collection money and deeply troubling items relating to the death of Meena's old friend.

When she found out, furious Meena creepily let herself in and confronted Leanna in her bedroom, ending in a terrifying cliffhanger with viewers fearing the teen will die.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ex301_0ar96qUd00
Leanna got a fright when she was confronted by Meena ( Image: ITV)

Mimi has stated that Leanna was "completely oblivious to Meena's dark side" and despite the fact she's usually wary of people's true intentions, she hasn't had any "alarm bells" go off when it comes to her new acquaintance.

"Meena and Leanna have built somewhat of a relationship and Leanna certainly does not question her behaviour. She is comfortable, on a level, with Meena," said the Emmerdale star.

She added: ""Leanna has just finished college and is at a crossroads, deciding what the future may hold. Leanna has had to grow up quite quickly due to her life circumstances and never says no to an adventure.

"She has lived in the village for three years and wants to explore the world."

Will Leanna be Meena's first victim in the village? Let us know in the comments.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

