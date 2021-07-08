Cancel
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder ‘facing postponement over coronavirus outbreak in Gypsy King’s camp’

By Chisanga Malata
 15 days ago
TYSON FURY's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder is in danger of being POSTPONED following an outbreak of Covid-19 in his training camp.

The WBC king is set to defend his title against The Bronze Bomber a fortnight on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to renew their rivalry in Las Vegas later this month Credit: Alamy
But an outbreak of Covid-19 in Fury's camp has threatened to delay the fight Credit: Instagram / @ahmedelbali

But a string of positive tests for Team Fury members have threatened to delay the pair's Sin City showdown.

The third instalment of Wilder vs Fury could end up being delayed until September.

It's currently unknown how many Team Fury members have tested positive for Covid.

The outbreak, however, is serious enough to force the potential postponement of the Vegas dust-up.

A decision on the rescheduling of the fight has yet to be made.

But if the outbreak is a serious one, the delaying of the contest is an inevitability.

How Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder stack up ahead of their trilogy fight

A Top Rank statement read: “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date."

Fury, 32, has been training for his third showdown with Wilder in America under the watchful eye of coach Sugarhill Steward.

The Gypsy King linked up with Steward ahead of his rematch with Olympian last February, which he won via seventh-round KO.

Fan favourite Fury is brimming with confidence ahead of his third encounter with the American, who he plans to bulldoze in double-quick time.

During last month's pre-fight press conference, he said: "I gave my game plan away the first time because he wasn’t good enough to do anything about it.

"And I’ll do the same thing this time because he's not good enough to do anything about it.

"Deontay Wilder is a one-trick pony. He's got one-punch power, we all know that - great.

"But what I'm going to do to Deontay Wilder this time is I'm going to run him over as if I’m an 18-wheeler and he's a human being.

"I guarantee he does not go past where he did before [the seventh round].

"Because before, I only had five or six weeks practicing what I'm going to do to him. This time, I’ve had 18 months of practicing what I'm going to do to him.

"So I anticipate it's going to be like an 18-wheeler running over somebody, and that's what you're gonna see.

"I’m building my weight up, trying to get up to 300lbs for this fight.

"Because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away."

Wilder made one solitary statement during the presser, a silence that has Fury concerned for his opponent's mental well-being.

He said: "I don't believe he's mentally, physically or emotionally involved in this fight, and I think he's doing it for the wrong reasons.

"And when people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.

"We'll see on fight night if I'm a man of my word and if I can run him over quicker than round seven. And I think I do."

