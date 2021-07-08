Cancel
TV Series

‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Episodic Spin-Off Releases More Violence on Our Society

By Tyler Hersko
IndieWire
 15 days ago
The tenth season of “American Horror Story” is coming soon but fans of Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror series will also be getting their fill in July via “American Horror Stories.” Hulu unveiled the the trailer for Murphy’s spin-off series Thursday afternoon. “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that...

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesCNET

Hulu: 10 best movies to see this week

It's one of those weeks on Hulu where a total of zero new films arrive. Let's instead look ahead at next week, when there's at least one film to be excited about. It's Oscar winner The Artist (2011). It won best picture, best director and best actor -- but the true star, as we all know, is doggo Jack. See him in all his cute glory in this black-and-white ode to silent cinema. Prepare to be surprised by how good that can be via a story about a rising young actress and an older film star set in Hollywood in the '20s. Charming and joyous. Enjoy it next week.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Season 10: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About Double Feature

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has been nearly two years since we last saw a spooky, psychosexual, socially conscious tale of murder, mystery, and the macabre on one of the most popular horror TV shows on the air from the mind of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Well, luckily, fans will not have to wait on American Horror Story Season 10 for very much longer as the follow-up to 2019’s tribute to the slasher era with American Horror Story: 1984 is steadily approaching. We already know that this latest season is called American Horror Story: Double Feature, but there is even more information we have to tingle your spine with, such as when you can expect to watch it.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix have boosted their library today by adding eleven new movies and television shows. The streaming giant, who are currently picking up strong audience reactions for the likes of Gunpowder Milkshake and the Fear Street trilogy, have released an eclectic mix of fresh material, including original romance A Perfect Fit, documentary Lift Like a Girl, season two of Never Have I Ever, and the animated hit Surf’s Up.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Rubber Woman Arrives in American Horror Stories as We Head Back to Murder House

Ryan Murphy's twisted horror anthology American Horror Story has taken audiences to some incredibly dark places throughout its nine seasons, and through murder houses, asylums, witch covens, and freakshows, Murphy and his writing team have proven time and again that they know how to give an audience nightmares. Unfortunately for fans of the long-running series, season ten was put on indefinite hold and while this was unfortunate for the die-hard fans that love to speculate about what each new season will bring, the time off did give Murphy a chance to pursue a new project called American Horror Stories, which is set to explore a new contained horror story every week.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What's on Netflix This Week: Virgin River Season 3, Fear Street Part 2, Never Have I Ever Season 2

Look, I know you probably clicked on this because you saw Virgin RiverSeason 3 in the headline, and I am here to tell you I have nothing respect for you. After a long, long wait, Netflix's Hallmarkian romance series finally returns this week, but the good news is that once you binge all the new episodes, there's a lot of other good stuff hitting the platform over the coming days.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: American Horror Stories, Miracle Workers

If the sunshine outside has you ready to burst out into song, you aren't alone! Apple TV+ is taking a big swing with the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, a love letter to (and parody of) singing-and-dancing classics of yore. Or perhaps the summer has you looking to turn over a new leaf and start over, in which case you'll find that energy in HBO's The White Lotus, a comedy miniseries set at an exclusive resort in Hawaii. Or maybe the heat has you yearning for the cool breeze of Halloween, in which case you can get that vibe from the new American Horror Story spin-off, American Horror Stories. Throw a dart at your TV, you're bound to find something perfect for your mood. (Disclaimer: Do not throw darts at your TV.)
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story/Stories Cooking Up Something for Monday & More

With FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories kicking off on July 15th and American Horror Story: Double Feature taking the hand-off for its premiere on August 25, it's not an over-exaggeration to label Summer 2021 as "American Horror Summer." Now with less than a week to go before viewers return to the AHS universe, it appears there's something being cooked up for this Monday that you might want to know about. Plus, a new teaser for AH Stories has also hit online- and we have it here.
TV Seriesnewsradioklbj.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast members and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Television Group Leads Studios in Emmy Nominations with 79

It was a banner Tuesday morning for Warner Bros. Television Group, which led Hollywood’s TV studios with 79 Emmy nominations. Warner Bros. Television Group was responsible for several of the most high-profile and critically acclaimed television shows of the last year, including “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s breakout comedy series, as well as HBO’s recently canceled “Lovecraft Country,” both of which premiered their freshman seasons in 2020. “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 Emmy nominations, has since become one of the most critically well-received originals on Apple TV+; its sophomore season is slated to premiere July 23 and a third season has already been ordered. The 18 Emmy nominations for “Lovecraft Country” may prove bittersweet to fans, given that HBO axed the show on July 3. “Lovecraft Country” stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett reacted to the show’s 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with the former stating that “our journey continues.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Stories Trailer Brings Back Murder House, AHS Stars And The Scariest Monster Of All

After previously offering fans a thematic teaser video that hinted at fan-favorite characters and settings returning, American Horror Stories is finally showcasing itself in full glory with the brand new trailer seen above. Considering we're only a week out from release, it's wild to only now have any clear idea of what the new anthologized spinoff will deliver, but I will 100% sign for that delivery and then some. As cool as it would have been if the trailer was twice as long, there's more than enough to keep fans sated while still leaving them hungry for more.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Pays Tribute to Late Actor With Return of Surprise Character

This week saw the premiere of the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, a spinoff of the flagship FX drama with stories contained to just one or two episodes rather than a whole season. For the first two episodes of the series however the creators returned to an iconic location, the first ever from the show, season one's "Murder House." In the episode a young woman and her two fathers move into the haunted home with the hopes of turning it into a tourist location, but naturally the forces inside (specifically the Rubber Man) appear and start to influence things. That character from the first season wasn't the only to appear, and the second carried a little more meaning.

