Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Bonucci looks stony-faced in gym as Verratti warns Italy won’t be intimidated at Wembley for England Euro 2020 final

By Duncan Wright
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYBMi_0ar96lKE00

MARCO VERRATTI says Italy will not be intimidated by the atmosphere in the red hot cauldron of Wembley at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England.

Wednesday’s semi-final win over Denmark saw Three Lions fans scream down the rafters supporting Gareth Southgate’s side – and the volume is likely to go up a notch again this weekend.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoBK9_0ar96lKE00
Marco Verratti says Italy are looking forward to playing England in a packed Wembley Stadium Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgRQP_0ar96lKE00
Veteran defender Bonucci looked stony-faced as he enjoyed a gym workout earlier Credit: Getty

With only 7,500 Italian fans allowed, Roberto Mancini’s men will be stepping into hostile territory but Verratti insists it doesn’t worry them a bit.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace said: “The supporters will factor somehow, but we're all professional players.

“We know what it is to play in fan packed stadiums and this will drive us as well.

“We will be happy about it too - it's great to play in a packed stadium.

“We face a very tough team, they will be playing at home, they know the stadium well, but it is a dream for us to win the European Championship.

“Now it's all down to the final, which I think will be an epic and history-making either way.

“Moments such as this one might not come up again - we're all 100 per cent that these matches are there to be grabbed. We must win.

“We weren't given much credit abroad, but I think Italy is climbing back to the spot it belongs.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Zwj_0ar96lKE00

England’s penalty winner against Denmark has come in for fierce criticism across Europe amid claims Raheem Sterling dived to get the decision.

And Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport even claimed the spot-kick was all down to a Uefa preference for England to succeed in reward for them leading the fight against the European Super League and defying Covid-19 fears to allow 65,000 into Wembley for the last three matches.

It has fed a fear among some in Italy that Mancini’s men will be up against a biased ref on Sunday – something Verratti dismissed out of hand.

The 28-year-old added: “As far as the referee is concerned, I think the referee will be up to the task

“There'll be no problems, they are professional figures, they are officials in Champions League matches so this is by no means a source of concern.

“Perhaps it was a bit of a generous penalty, but it's part of the picture in football.”

If England are to triumph and win the Euros for the first time, they will have to unlock an Italy defence marshalled by the experience and mastery of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci - who was pictured looking stony-faced this morning during a gym workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZqRS_0ar96lKE00
Verratti is adamant a raucous Wembley will not intimidate Italy and Lorenzo Insigne looks ready Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHe2L_0ar96lKE00
Verratti reckons Bonucci's leadership has been a big help to Italy's midfield at the Euros Credit: Getty

The pair have been superb throughout the tournament and Verratti says they provide the rock on which the attacking Italian side base their open approach.

He said: “Giorgio and Leonardo help us out a lot, even in midfield.

"They have a great experience and they just get stronger, so we are very lucky to have them on our side.

“They make us feel safe, they give us that extra confidence, which is very important for us midfielders.

“We know we can go forward because we know that they are back there.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#England#Euro 2020#Italian#The European Super League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Leonardo Bonucci taunts England as he reveals Italy’s motivation to win Euro 2020 final

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has taunted England after last night’s Euro 2020 final, revealing that the “it’s coming home” chants inspired his team. Roberto Mancini’s side beat England on penalties at Wembley after the game finished 1-1 after extra time, with England youngster Bukayo Saka having the decisive spot-kick saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
SoccerThe Independent

Euro 2020: ‘We’re not scared of England’ says Italy’s Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has suggested Italy do not fear England ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. During a pre-match press conference, the midfielder discussed his “dream” of winning the tournament, even with The Three Lions standing in his way. “England are a very physical side, quite good technically as well. I...
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Marco Verratti’s Performance at the Euros for Italy

Marco Verratti played a significant role for Italy as the Italian national team went on to win the UEFA Euro this summer. After missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Azzurri redeemed themselves with this trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder played and started in five matches for Italy. The 28-year-old had...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 final: Italy, England level after goal from Leonardo Bonucci erases Luke Shaw opener

Italy have equalized against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley with Leonardo Bonucci the scorer of the Azzurri's levelling goal. After a goalmouth scramble that saw a Marco Verratti header pushed against the post by Jordan Pickford, the Juventus man turned the ball in to the delight of the Italian support. It was the first goal from open play that England have conceded in the entire tournament. It almost made Bonucci the oldest man to ever score in a Euros final.
UEFAguinnessworldrecords.com

Euro 2020 final: records broken by Italy, Bonucci and Shaw

Sunday’s nail-biting UEFA European Championship final between Italy and England left many on the edge of their seat for the game and subsequent penalty shoot-out. The result, a 1-1 draw which led to Italy winning 3-2 on penalties, meant they were the ones raising the trophy. However, members of both...
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: Italy taught England 'lesson' in final - Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has said Italy gave England "a lesson" after their penalty shootout victory over the hosts at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The veteran Juventus defender canceled out Luke Shaw's opener in the 1-1 draw and then converted a penalty during the 3-2 shootout win to help the Azzurri lift the trophy for the first time since 1968.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Watch Italy hero Leonardo Bonucci scream ‘it’s coming to Rome’ into camera as England beaten in Euro 2020 final shootout

ITALY defender Leonardo Bonucci yelled 'it's coming to Rome' after his country's penalty shootout victory against England. The 34-year-old, who scored earlier in the match, looked into the camera and screamed as he celebrated winning Euro 2020 at Wembley. With Italy's fate confirmed, Bonucci looked into the camera and shouted:...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Watch Bonucci do a ‘reverse Ronaldo’ at press conference

Italy’s goalscoring hero Leonardo Bonucci was in celebratory mood after his side’s Euros final win against England - and even took the opportunity to have a dig at Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Walking into the press conference after the game he took a swig from both a bottle of Heineken...
SportsWorld Soccer Talk

Southgate warns England fans not to boo Italy anthem in Euro final

London (AFP) – Gareth Southgate has warned England fans not to boo Italy’s national anthem before the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Around 60,000 England supporters will turn Wembley into a hostile environment for Italy as the Three Lions aim to win their first major title for 55 years. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy