Our country has been protected and supported hugely by the veterans and active-duty service members across our different branches of service. The Evergreen State College wants to support them back by providing the resources and services they need in order to pursue higher education. Evergreen established the Veterans Resource Center to serve as the sole resource for veterans, dependents, and active-duty members to utilize while attending college. Director Randy Kelley shares how impactful this service has been for individuals returning to school or attending college for the first time.