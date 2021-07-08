“He’s going to need some treatment” – 12-year-old kills armed burglar who threatened his mother

12-year-old fatally shot dead a man who had broken into his home and threatened his mother, according to Louisiana PD. As per reports, a 32-year-old man encountered an unidentified woman outside her home in Louisiana on June 30. He proceeded to force the woman inside her home and a struggle between the two ensued. That struggle alerted the woman’s 12-year-old son, who believed his mother’s life to be in danger. The boy grabbed a hunting rifle and shot the man, who was later pronounced dead from his injuries at hospital.