St. John’s is pleased to announce it has been recognized by SAGE, the world’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ older people, and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC Foundation) on its Long-Term Care Equality Index (LEI). The initiative is designed to promote equitable and inclusive care for LGBTQ older adults in residential long-term care communities. St. John’s is the only skilled nursing home in the area to have been named to the list and only one of 18 in the country.