Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Ole Miss OT Nick Broeker has earned early first-round consideration in the 2022 NFL Draft, but does his scouting report live up to the hype?. The Ole Miss pipeline to the NFL has had a distinctly offensive flavor to it in recent years. That trend should continue in the 2022 NFL Draft, with offensive tackle Nick Broeker expected to be one of the program’s top prospects next spring. Can Broeker emulate former Rebels’ first-rounders like Laremy Tunsil and Michael Oher, or does his scouting report require us to exercise caution and temper expectation?www.profootballnetwork.com
