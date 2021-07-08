Marvels’ New ‘What If’ Trailer Features the Return of Your 7th Favorite Talking Duck
If the multiverse wackiness of Loki wasn’t enough, Marvel is doubling (or tripling?) down on the idea of alternate takes on its iconic characters with a new animated series called What If? Based on the long-running anthology comic books also called “What If” these stories are focused on reimagining established Marvel heroes in totally different contexts. This leads to concepts like: What if Peggy Carter got Captain America’s powers? Or, what if Killmonger saved Tony Stark’s life? Or what if Black Panther became a Guardian of the Galaxy?www.fatherly.com
