A 58-year-old Asian woman had to undergo brain surgery after she was dragged down the stairs of a subway station in New York when a man tried to rob her and her son. The woman and her 22-year-old son were walking up the stairs of a subway station in Manhattan on Saturday morning when a man attacked them from behind. The son lost his balance and grabbed onto his mother, who then fell down the stairs with him. The 22-year-old was not seriously hurt but his mother hit her head on the steps and was critically injured.