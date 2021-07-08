Cancel
Connecticut State

A Gunmaker Being Sued By Sandy Hook Families Sent Thousands Of Memes And "Random Images" To Lawyers

By Julia Reinstein
buzzfeednews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImages turned over by the gun company for pretrial discovery purposes. A gun manufacturer being sued by nine families whose loved ones died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting was ordered to hand over relevant documents as part of pretrial discovery — but instead handed over thousands of "random images," including Minion memes, emojis, and ice bucket challenge videos, lawyers said.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Sandy Hook, CT
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
