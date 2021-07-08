Cancel
Mediawan and Leonine Studios' Pierre-Antoine Capton, Fred Kogel Discuss New Group's Bullish Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago

Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel have established their respective companies, Mediawan (“Call My Agent!) and Leonine (“Dark”), as European powerhouses in only a few years. With their new joint vehicle, Mediawan & Leonine Studios, they’re now ready to gear up to the next stage with the acquisition of the award-winning U.K. production company Drama Republic (“Doctor Foster,” “The Honorable Woman”).

Variety

Variety

