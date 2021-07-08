New 'Celebrate Saratoga' event set to kick off racing season in Spa City
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A new event called Celebrate Saratoga is set to kick off racing season in the Spa City this year. The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, in collaboration with the New York Racing Association and the Saratoga Springs Downtown Special Assessment District, is hosting a first Celebrate Saratoga event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on opening day of the Saratoga Race Course, Thursday, July 15, in downtown Saratoga Springs.www.troyrecord.com
Comments / 0