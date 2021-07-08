Cancel
Saratoga Springs, NY

New 'Celebrate Saratoga' event set to kick off racing season in Spa City

By Saratogian staff
Troy Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A new event called Celebrate Saratoga is set to kick off racing season in the Spa City this year. The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, in collaboration with the New York Racing Association and the Saratoga Springs Downtown Special Assessment District, is hosting a first Celebrate Saratoga event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on opening day of the Saratoga Race Course, Thursday, July 15, in downtown Saratoga Springs.

