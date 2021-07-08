Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, VA

Matt Lewellen ends long tenure with Grafton High baseball, stepping away after nearly 25 years as player, then coach

By Marty O'Brien
Daily Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Lewellen has been the face of Grafton High baseball since its inception almost 25 years ago. When Lewellen started at second base as a freshman on the Clippers’ first varsity team in 1997, he did not yet measure 5 feet or weigh 90 pounds, but he did possess some talent. He used it to help the Clippers reach the Group AA state tournament semifinals two of the following three seasons.

www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lafayette, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Grafton, VA
Grafton, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Coaching#Bowling#Clippers#Grafton High Baseball#Group Aa#Christopher Newport#Division Iii#Grafton High School#Cnu#Boston Red Sox#Longwood University#All American#Liberty University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy