Matt Lewellen ends long tenure with Grafton High baseball, stepping away after nearly 25 years as player, then coach
Matt Lewellen has been the face of Grafton High baseball since its inception almost 25 years ago. When Lewellen started at second base as a freshman on the Clippers’ first varsity team in 1997, he did not yet measure 5 feet or weigh 90 pounds, but he did possess some talent. He used it to help the Clippers reach the Group AA state tournament semifinals two of the following three seasons.www.dailypress.com
