Forma Pro Films Set to Launch One of Europe’s Largest LED Unit Studios in Latvia (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
 15 days ago
Forma Pro Films is planning to launch one of Europe’s largest LED Unit studios in Latvia this summer, Variety has learned. The virtual production facility will utilize the latest state-of-the-art technology in real-time rendering, live camera tracking hardware, and LED screens to enable what the company describes as “a completely new way” of producing films, TV shows and commercials.

