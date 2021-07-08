Cancel
Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

By Elaine Low
Variety
 15 days ago
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative relationship, inked in 2017, beyond television to feature films and gaming. Under the terms of the expanded deal, which encompasses Rhimes’ Shondaland Media and her longtime producing partner Betsy Beers, Netflix and Shondaland will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films in addition to potential gaming and virtual reality content.

