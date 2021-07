On Saturday night in Chattanooga Graham Ashcraft was ready to take the mound. He had thrown 43.0 innings without allowing an earned run, stretching back into May. But a small storm was about to roll through. It rained for just under 20 minutes in Chattanooga, but that amount of rain made the field unplayable and the game was postponed. Since Ashcraft had already prepared that day to pitch, he wasn’t going to be asked to pitch the next day (it wouldn’t have mattered – Sunday was postponed as well). That led to him taking the mound in Pensacola last night.