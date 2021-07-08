Suspect arrested in connection to 1999 Salinas murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said they have made an arrest in connection to a 1999 cold case homicide in the city.

On Nov. 19, 1999, police said the owner of Country Motors Auto Dealership, 39-year-old Elias Gutierrez Diaz, was shot and killed in front of the business on E. Alisal Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested 50-year-old Jimmy Torres Rodriguez at his home in Tulare for the murder. He was transported to Monterey County and booked into the Monterey County Jail. He appeared in court for arraignment Thursday, and he entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is set for Aug. 3.

Jimmy Torres Rodriguez

A spokesperson for Salinas police said DNA played a role in the arrest along with other leads they followed over the course of more than 20 years. Some of the evidence that helped lead to the arrest came from seemingly unimportant information provided by the public that later turned into a lead, Officer Cabrera said. He said the arrest was a "long time coming."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Ruben Sanchez at 831-758-7927. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.

