Re: NCAA and the NIL.

I am convinced that if the NCAA was concerned about NIL they could fix the problem (assuming they thought it was a problem) quickly. (More on that in just a bit.) I don't think that the NCAA - bureaucrats, presidents, AD's or coaches - think it is a problem. In fact, I think they like it. "We can rake in even more money with new TV contracts, etc. and still not have to give any of that to the players. Somebody else will pay them. We can have our piece of an even bigger pie."