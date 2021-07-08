Re: The powers to be would have to care in the IVY League

We certainly make it comfortable for BV to be at Clemson in his role as a DC, but it ain't just the $$ that keeps him here. He could have already moved on to a HC job that would easily pay him at least DOUBLE that amount. There must be something at Clemson that keeps BV coming back to be a DC... and there must be a reason why we have so much less turnover on our coaching staff than a lot of other top programs.