Re: The powers to be would have to care in the IVY League
That money is to be directed to academics and not athletics. They won’t ever be dominant at football unless they relax their academic requirements. Unlike the football powers that relax admission standards significantly for football players, the Ivy League still expects their student-athletes to be comparable to the general student body in their high school grades and test scores. They actually keep the student in student-athlete, rather than making it all about football.www.tigernet.com
