College Sports

Re: The powers to be would have to care in the IVY League

tigernet.com
 15 days ago

That money is to be directed to academics and not athletics. They won’t ever be dominant at football unless they relax their academic requirements. Unlike the football powers that relax admission standards significantly for football players, the Ivy League still expects their student-athletes to be comparable to the general student body in their high school grades and test scores. They actually keep the student in student-athlete, rather than making it all about football.

#Ivy League#The Ivy#Athletics#American Football
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Update

Hey guys I have been busy all day but had 5 minutes so I can give y'all a little update. I will be out of town starting tomorrow through the weekend, so I will try to update y'all if anything changes from what I am about to say, as we know recruiting can change.
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Bachelor looks to take her game to next level in the Ivy League

Mackenzie Bachelor will take her game to a higher level next winter in the Ivy League. The 2020 Shakopee High School graduate will play women's hockey at Dartmouth University in New Hampshire. As a defenseman, Bachelor led the Sabers this past winer in goals scored with 10, while adding eight assists.
Collegestucsonpost.com

Demonstrate 'College Readiness' for admission to Ivy League

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/Mediawire): The last year has been stressful for high school students and their parents. It has been impossible to predict when various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT will be conducted. Additionally, the board exams have been even more unpredictable with CBSE, ICSE and several...
College Sportsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Bojangles signs two college quarterbacks to marketing deals

Bojangles on Thursday became one of the first major restaurant brands to take advantage of a new policy that allows college athletes to get paid for marketing deals, signing on two college quarterbacks to represent the brand. Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei of Clemson University and Sam Howell of University of North...
Washington State247Sports

ICYMI: Washington Announces NIL Program For Student Athletes

With the "Name, Image, Likeness" movement in full force and still needing a vote by the NCAA, schools are having to come up with their own programs to promote athletes while also remaining within the rules. Up until today, the Husky athletic department has been relatively quiet on the subject, but on Wednesday, they announced their program for student-athletes as "Boundless Futures" which they termed as "a comprehensive personal, professional and leadership development program for student-athletes at the University of Washington, (that) will soon encompass programming designed to help student-athletes seize opportunities created by upcoming Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation."
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Considering the fact that...

We certainly make it comfortable for BV to be at Clemson in his role as a DC, but it ain't just the $$ that keeps him here. He could have already moved on to a HC job that would easily pay him at least DOUBLE that amount. There must be something at Clemson that keeps BV coming back to be a DC... and there must be a reason why we have so much less turnover on our coaching staff than a lot of other top programs.
College Sportstigernet.com

I was there sitting in the Wolfpack Club section with one

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a t Read Update »
College SportsESPN

College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Devin Leary can only imagine what it's like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. North Carolina States fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in. As a...
Columbus, OH270hoops.com

270 Features: The Lost Ivy League Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Max Martz will always remember where he was on November 12, 2020. He was with his Penn teammates at one of their homes watching an NBA game, when a teammate was scrolling on Twitter and came across disappointing news. The Ivy League would announce that similar to...
Texas StateSwimInfo

Texas to the SEC Would Transform College Swimming

Over the past several days, rumors have emerged that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have reached out to the Southeastern conference (SEC) about potentially joining. The Houston Chronicle first reported the news Wednesday, and as with most realignment decisions in college football, the move would be motivated by football considerations since football is the primary money-maker in college athletics, and other sports would fall in line behind football.
Baseballwvgazettemail.com

Atlantic League: Power defeats Gastonia 12-7

The West Virginia Power snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the Gastonia Honey Hunters 12-7 on Saturday at CaroMont Health Park. The Power moves to 18-26 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Honey Hunters are in third place in the division with a record of 19-25.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Muse was bigger and faster than Nolan or Zanders

Re: Both you guys are right neither Zanders or Turner is close. without stellar safety play by making adjustments - if we have the needed talent:. 1 - Outscore the opponent - we have a lot of offensive firepower and should be able to score against UGA's defense without too much trouble. The OL will be the key to this year's scoring ability, so they will carry a heavy load for us to go all the way.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Five NC State storylines to watch for at ACC Football Kickoff

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff began Wednesday, but players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson will be in attendance to represent the Wolfpack.
Charlotte, NC247Sports

Notebook and Transcript: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips on numerous subjects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took to the stage at the Westin Charlotte on Wednesday morning to issue his first in-person 'State of the ACC' address since his hire. He spoke for just shy of an hour with about a 30-minute opening statement and then an additional 30 minutes of Q&A session with collected media.
Footballtigernet.com

Dear Site Admin

After our anticipated big Saturday this weekend, please consider updating the Football Scholarship spreadsheet. Kendrick left over 4 months ago, yet he is still listed.
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Why Merging the Pac-12, Big 12 Would be Ideal for Both Leagues

The Big 12 appears to be in real trouble. Its two top programs, Texas and Oklahoma, are headed to the SEC, and it’s unclear if the remaining eight schools will have the power to survive on their own without serious struggles. The Pac-12 has its own problems. The league’s network...
NFLScarlet Nation

The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason ACC football projected order of finish

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff begins Wednesday with players and coaches of teams from the Coastal Division set to conduct interviews with the media. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback...

