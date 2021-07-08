The players who are choosing just for NIL weren’t coming anyway
Under the the old rules. The new rules just make it less shady. With the NIL we have adjusted with the center we are building providing the full opportunity to take advantage of the new rules. From what I’ve learned from members of our coaching staff- cash was always available and offered and taken. We typically have always stayed away from those players and families and entourages. We will continue to be top 10 and win NC’s.www.tigernet.com
