This 6-Step Plan Will Help You Negotiate a Remote Job Offer Like a Pro, According to Experts
Life is a series of negotiations, and your career is no exception. “When you are negotiating a job offer, you have to look beyond base compensation and consider the value of everything that may be available to you,” says career coach Kenitra “Keni” Dominguez. “It’s all up for grabs, and you have the best shot at succeeding in obtaining what you want before accepting a job offer.”www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0