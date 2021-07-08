The Evolution of Today’s MIKE Linebacker in the NFL - Will Washington Follow Suit?
By definition, the MIKE linebacker is the middle defender in the trio of base off-the-ball linebackers commonly seen in a even front (4-3 base), or the shifted strong side backer in an odd front (3-4 base). This player is often known as the quarterback of the defense, and is usually responsible for setting the unit based on the offensive formation, personnel grouping and down and distance.www.hogshaven.com
Comments / 0