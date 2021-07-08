Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Inside mobster's lavish £340k fortified home with panic room that was seized by police

By Nicola Donnelly
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dxm9_0ar93onM00
The lavish home of Irish mobster Liam Byrne has gone up for sale for €400,000

An ad for a lavish property that used to belong to a notorious mobster has been viewed thousands of times.

The three-bed property in Raleigh Square in Dublin was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2019 as part of a major operation clamping down on Liam Byrne's assets.

The two-storey house was once estimated to be worth over 1m euros (£860,415) as Byrne had upgraded it so it boasted a panic room, fortified walls and a jacuzzi, gym and game rooms.

But most of the expensive fixtures and fittings were removed before the property was handed over to the CAB, meaning it now has a price tag of 400,000 euros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxx2S_0ar93onM00
It was believed the house used to be valued at over €1m (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The ad for the property, which includes a garage, has now been viewed more than 27,250 times, while many other properties for sale in the same area have only had several hundreds of clicks, the Irish Mirror reports.

Byrne was named by gardai (Irish police) in court as being at the head of a major criminal organisation - dubbed the ‘Byrne Organised Crime Group’ - of which his family completely benefited from his criminal activity.

His sister Maria was registered as the owner of the property, but Byrne lived there and had been paying rent through his car business LS Active Car Sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J56cx_0ar93onM00
Byrne added a whole series of fixtures to it, including a panic room and fortified walls (Image: irish Mirror WS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGGI6_0ar93onM00
The property in Raleigh Square, Dublin, also has a garage (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The property went on sale by private treaty at the end of May and remains for sale, its online advert states.

Dublin-born mobster Byrne was photographed wearing England’s pre-match kit for their Euro2020 game between England and Croatia.

Byrne, has been living in England since his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

And sources say he must have pulled a few strings to land one of the golden tickets for the big match, given Wembley was restricted to being just 25% full.

“It’s amazing that an Irish criminal like this managed to get his hands on a ticket for a match that would have sold out Wembley probably many times over,” a source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0H5E_0ar93onM00
It was also fitted with a Jacuzzi (Image: irish Mirror WS)

“Many genuine England fans would have struggled to get a ticket, and most had to do without, and just watched the match on the TV.”

Crime boss Byrne has been living in Birmingham in the English midlands for several years – close to his brother-in-law Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s home in Tamworth.

Kavanagh, 52, is currently in prison at HMP Dovegate awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import Class A and Class B drugs and money laundering charges in June 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGG6q_0ar93onM00
The two-storey property has three bedrooms (Image: irish Mirror WS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzIbk_0ar93onM00
It was seized by authorities in 2019 (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The High Court heard that Byrne is at the “very top tier” of organised crime in Ireland and the CAB outlined Byrne’s links to the Kinahan’s cartel in its submissions.

It stated: “The target of this investigation is the Liam Byrne Organised Crime Group — this group is aligned to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group and is involved in the importation for sale and supply of controlled drugs into this jurisdiction.

“The main target of this investigation, Liam Byrne, is a close and trusted associate and lieutenant of Daniel Kinahan.

“The Kinahan group is an international gang involved in the importation and controlled distribution of drugs into this jurisdiction, the UK and mainland Europe. It has bases in Spain, the UK, Netherlands and Dubai.

“Liam Byrne and Sean McGovern are at the very top tier of this group and are regularly collated in the company of Daniel and Christopher Kinahan,” the submission in the High Court stated.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Money Laundering#David Was#Irish#Euro2020#English#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
Country
Netherlands
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Cocaine 'worth £2m' found floating off Sussex beach

Packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of £2m have been found floating off an East Sussex beach. The drugs were first discovered in the water off Seaford on Thursday, with several further finds made since. Police remained in the area in an attempt to intercept any further packages,...
WorldNew York Post

Police discover secret compound linked to suspect in Madeleine McCann case

European authorities have discovered a new lead in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann — a secret compound linked to the prime suspect. Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner had access to the compound, located in Portugal’s southern Algarve region where McCann, 3, disappeared in 2007, according to a report. The compound reportedly belonged to Brueckner’s former German girlfriend, Nicole Fehlinger.
WorldInternational Business Times

Newborn's Body With Hospital Tag Attached Found Stuffed Inside Plastic Bag

Local residents alerted police after they noticed dogs sniffing the bag. Police believe the infant was born in a nearby government hospital. The incident has baffled people as the area is always crowded. In a disturbing incident, the body of a newborn baby was found stuffed inside a plastic bag...

Comments / 0

Community Policy