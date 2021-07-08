Inside mobster's lavish £340k fortified home with panic room that was seized by police

The lavish home of Irish mobster Liam Byrne has gone up for sale for €400,000

An ad for a lavish property that used to belong to a notorious mobster has been viewed thousands of times.

The three-bed property in Raleigh Square in Dublin was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2019 as part of a major operation clamping down on Liam Byrne's assets.

The two-storey house was once estimated to be worth over 1m euros (£860,415) as Byrne had upgraded it so it boasted a panic room, fortified walls and a jacuzzi, gym and game rooms.

But most of the expensive fixtures and fittings were removed before the property was handed over to the CAB, meaning it now has a price tag of 400,000 euros.

It was believed the house used to be valued at over €1m (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The ad for the property, which includes a garage, has now been viewed more than 27,250 times, while many other properties for sale in the same area have only had several hundreds of clicks, the Irish Mirror reports.

Byrne was named by gardai (Irish police) in court as being at the head of a major criminal organisation - dubbed the ‘Byrne Organised Crime Group’ - of which his family completely benefited from his criminal activity.

His sister Maria was registered as the owner of the property, but Byrne lived there and had been paying rent through his car business LS Active Car Sales.

Byrne added a whole series of fixtures to it, including a panic room and fortified walls (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The property in Raleigh Square, Dublin, also has a garage (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The property went on sale by private treaty at the end of May and remains for sale, its online advert states.

Dublin-born mobster Byrne was photographed wearing England’s pre-match kit for their Euro2020 game between England and Croatia.

Byrne, has been living in England since his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

And sources say he must have pulled a few strings to land one of the golden tickets for the big match, given Wembley was restricted to being just 25% full.

“It’s amazing that an Irish criminal like this managed to get his hands on a ticket for a match that would have sold out Wembley probably many times over,” a source said.

It was also fitted with a Jacuzzi (Image: irish Mirror WS)

“Many genuine England fans would have struggled to get a ticket, and most had to do without, and just watched the match on the TV.”

Crime boss Byrne has been living in Birmingham in the English midlands for several years – close to his brother-in-law Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s home in Tamworth.

Kavanagh, 52, is currently in prison at HMP Dovegate awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import Class A and Class B drugs and money laundering charges in June 2020.

The two-storey property has three bedrooms (Image: irish Mirror WS)

It was seized by authorities in 2019 (Image: irish Mirror WS)

The High Court heard that Byrne is at the “very top tier” of organised crime in Ireland and the CAB outlined Byrne’s links to the Kinahan’s cartel in its submissions.

It stated: “The target of this investigation is the Liam Byrne Organised Crime Group — this group is aligned to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group and is involved in the importation for sale and supply of controlled drugs into this jurisdiction.

“The main target of this investigation, Liam Byrne, is a close and trusted associate and lieutenant of Daniel Kinahan.

“The Kinahan group is an international gang involved in the importation and controlled distribution of drugs into this jurisdiction, the UK and mainland Europe. It has bases in Spain, the UK, Netherlands and Dubai.

“Liam Byrne and Sean McGovern are at the very top tier of this group and are regularly collated in the company of Daniel and Christopher Kinahan,” the submission in the High Court stated.