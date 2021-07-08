Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook is essentially building Facebookville, which will surely respect everyone's work-life balance

By Andrew Paul
A.V. Club
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver read Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower or Parable of the Talents? You really should. Like, really should. Similar to Children of Men, Butler’s two-part literary masterpiece is almost difficult to classify as “science fiction” in 2021, given that pretty much everything in the story has now been mirrored in the real world around us—a broken country with crumbling infrastructure reeling from nativist reactionaries, climate collapse, water wars, and xenophobia. There’s even a bit where a fascistic President (no, not that one) vows to literally “Make America great again.”

www.avclub.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Public Infrastructure#Facebookville#Octavia#Children Of Men#Nativist#Llc#Hackernoon#Big Tech#Phase 1a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Pet Serviceskatzenworld.co.uk

Achieve Work-Life Balance As Cat Parent With Pluto Square

The pandemic has blessed pet owners with more time with their furry friends, thanks to the WFH (Work from Home) setup. This supports the overall wellbeing of a pet owner, and this should also be a mutualistic relationship. We had the opportunity to speak with the folks over at PLUTO, who are passionate about leveling up pet healthcare through thoughtfully designed products, regarding achieving work-life balance while being a terrific pet owner.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook’s “brain reading” tech works but it’s still giving up on it

Facebook and a team from the University of California – San Francisco have published a new study on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and their suitability for, in this case, restoring speech by enabling the user to ‘think’ words into existence. The system involved using a BCI to translate a man’s thoughts into words in near-real-time when he attempted to speak them.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

3 ways to make sure Facebook really isn’t listening

We all know that Google can listen to your conversations, but what about Facebook? The social media giant claims that it doesn’t eavesdrop, but how often have you seen ads for products relating to a recent conversation?. It’s a bit creepy to have suggested products or services pop up in...
HealthBemidji Pioneer

Mayo Clinic podcast: The new work-life balancing act

"Any time there are changes, it can be challenging for people, particularly when you're not used to working from home," says Dr. Greg Couser, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist and occupational medicine specialist. "I think there's a big issue for people of setting up good boundaries between work and home. So that's a big challenge."
Economymarthastewart.com

Why Don't You Ask for Help? One Woman Knows How to Overcome This Challenge and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

The road to entrepreneurship can be a challenging one and, for women in business, it's made even harder due to a lack of support. Elayne Fluker is determined to change that. After a 20-year career in the media industry, she launched her very own podcast, "Support Is Sexy;" to date, she's interviewed over 500 women from all over the world about their businesses, including lessons on how other women can empower and reinvent themselves.
Career Development & AdviceDaily News

Finding work-life balance

There are many benefits to finding a balance between work and life. Many find with a good balance they have a happier less stressful environment at work and at home, they feel more rested and energized, have better physical and mental health or they make better decisions in regards to priorities rather than sacrifices. But how does one find the perfect balance?
Career Development & Advicemetrofamilymagazine.com

Work/Life Balance is a Myth: Focus on Boundaries Instead

Dwayne’s story might sound familiar to you: He is 35 years old with a beautiful wife, a 3-year-old son, a new baby on the way, a stable job at a large construction company where he earns a good salary with full benefits and a home in a nice neighborhood. By all appearances, Dwayne is a successful person. Nevertheless, he has been feeling stressed lately about his job and thinking about the new baby on the way. His company has new owners. The corporate culture has changed, and he is required to work more hours than usual. His long work schedule and inability to be at home as much as he used to are straining his marriage. Dwayne feels overwhelmed, which is starting to take a toll on his mental and physical health. He is trying to figure out the best way to be productive at work and still be present for his wife and kids.
Public Healthgamesindustry.biz

43% of developers report better work-life balance during pandemic

Yesterday the IGDA released the results of COVID-related questions from its 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey. The survey revealed that 43% of developers reported that their work-life balance has improved during the pandemic while 37% reported otherwise. 41% of indie developers said that the pandemic affected their ability to find work....
EconomyEntrepreneur

This Woman Entrepreneur Knows How To Balance Work and Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rather than being a personality trait, entrepreneurship is a way of life. Although not limited to economic institutions, social considerations that are provided to every woman in India play a role in their path of beginning and running a successful business for eight years.
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

One-third of Utahns say work/life balance 'perfect' during pandemic

One in three Utahns have achieved the “perfect” work/life balance during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll by PRPioneer.com. The national average is 44 percent. The top figure is in Alaska, at 70 percent. Louisiana, New Hampshire and Rhode Island tie for the lowest, at 20 percent. So, what...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Vail Daily

Voboril: Dreaming of a life’s work

On the drive up the hill for family dinner, Violet and I had a mock argument, one set several years hence, in her teenage future. We comedically role-played her outrage at being discussed in these pages and my likely ill-advised reaction to her ensuing tantrum. We giggled heartily, although our...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait That Indicates High IQ

Fluid intelligence refers to the raw speed at which the brain works. A hunger for new, unconventional ideas is one of the strongest indicators of high IQ, research finds. People with high IQs are intellectually curious and enjoy things like unusual activities, philosophical arguments and brain teasers. This desire for...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Mental HealthBelief.Net

6 Early Warning Signs You're Dealing With a Toxic Person

Many of us are attracted to the wrong people. A big reason for this is because we are wounded in some way. This is a side of ourselves that most of us don’t like to deal with. Often, this is because of our childhood trauma. Trauma is defined as anything that overcomes the body’s ability to cope. This trauma can cause us to carry major insecurities. Wounded children become wounded adults. If we don’t address these matters early, they carry out not only in our personal lives but also in the people we seek. The more we don’t deal with the fact that we’re wounded, the uglier our relationships can look. We go for the wrong people and up dissatisfied repeatedly. Here are six early warning signs you’re dealing with a toxic person.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Relationship Pattern Is Surprisingly Toxic

The pattern can even lead to depression and anxiety. Too much commitment to a relationship can be surprisingly toxic, research shows. While relationship commitment is usually thought of as a good thing, excessive commitment can be damaging. The reason is that being too committed can lead to small things getting...
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

8 Superb Signs You Have An Introvert Personality

Introvert personality traits have many benefits including making a better psychologist, enjoying alone time, satisfying relationships and more…. An introvert is not necessarily shy, but is particularly interested in their own mental states. They may seem reserved, but an introvert gains energy through reflecting internally. As a result, an introvert...

Comments / 1

Community Policy