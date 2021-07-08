Facebook is essentially building Facebookville, which will surely respect everyone's work-life balance
Ever read Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower or Parable of the Talents? You really should. Like, really should. Similar to Children of Men, Butler’s two-part literary masterpiece is almost difficult to classify as “science fiction” in 2021, given that pretty much everything in the story has now been mirrored in the real world around us—a broken country with crumbling infrastructure reeling from nativist reactionaries, climate collapse, water wars, and xenophobia. There’s even a bit where a fascistic President (no, not that one) vows to literally “Make America great again.”www.avclub.com
