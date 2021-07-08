Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden's HHS secretary says it's 'absolutely my business' to know which Americans have been vaccinated with 'door to door' canvassing and says he hopes those who haven't 'choose to live'

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Joe Biden's head of Health and Human Services said Thursday that it is 'absolutely' the government's business to know Americans' vaccination status as the administration launches a new door-knocking initiative to push the coronavirus vaccine.

Xavier Becerra reasoned to CNN: 'The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans alive during this pandemic.'

'So it is absolutely the government's business, it is taxpayers' business, if we have to continue to spend money to try and keep people from contracting COVID,' he added.

The HHS secretary said Biden's government wants to 'give people the sense that they have the freedom to choose' to get the vaccine and decrease their chances of falling fatal to the disease.

'We hope that they choose to live,' Becerra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzXRa_0ar93iV000
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday 'it is absolutely the government's business' to know whether Americans are vaccinated or not

The most recent comments could spark more criticism from anti-vaxxers and conservatives who have questioned whether 'vaccine passports' would be required for Americans to show proof of vaccination status to engage in normal-day activities – like grocery shopping or attending concerts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that Americans who don't have a COVID vaccine are making a 'political statement' and need to 'get over it.'

Becerra deflected when he was pressed on if the administration would push for requiring proof of vaccination. He said that should be left up to state and local governments – as well as private companies – on if they will require proof.

Biden's White House has repeated that it will not enforce a federal-level 'vaccine passport'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBi67_0ar93iV000
The comments come after President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a new 'COVID-19 surge response teams' initiative that would get people going door-to-door to talk to urge unvaccinated neighbors to get the jab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcCh4_0ar93iV000

The president announced this week new 'COVID-19 surge response teams' that would serve the purpose of canvassing neighborhoods to promote the vaccine to those who have not yet gotten inoculated.

'We need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, at all times, door to door, knocking on doors to get help with remaining people protected from the virus,' Biden said during remarks from the White House on Tuesday.

Fauci clarified to MSNBC: 'We're not talking about the government knocking on your door. We're talking about people who you can relate to in the community who you trust.'

Biden's talking points have focused on those without access to the vaccine or who don't know enough about it – but there is a high level of reluctance among southern and southwestern states among those who have plenty of access to the shot.

COVID cases are up in nearly half of U.S. states, a new analysis showed. The new Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is responsible for 26 per cent of these new cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLIIj_0ar93iV000
Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC Wednesday (pictured) that not getting a vaccine is a 'political statement' and told unvaccinated Americans to 'get over themselves'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7w6i_0ar93iV000
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., making up 51.7% of cases. Some estimates suggest it could make up as many as 70% of new cases (above)

The U.S. also failed to hit Biden's goals to get 70 per cent of adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated, also by July 4.

Vaccination rates have seen a massive decrease as those who were motivated to get the jab, already got theirs as soon as they were eligible earlier this year.

'Here we have a vaccine that's highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It's easy to get. It's free and it's readily available. So, you know, you've got to ask, what is the problem?' Fauci questioned in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday.

'Get over it. Get over this political statement,' he recommended. 'Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.'

Comments / 9

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Hhs#Health And Human Services#Hhs#Cnn#Covid#The White House#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden’s ‘land swap tax’ is another unfair hit to family farmers

There’s an old trick in Washington. If you’re going to propose a controversial new spending program, give it a name everyone can get behind. That’s why it’s no surprise President Joe Biden called his “human infrastructure” proposal the American Families Plan. Despite the proposal’s feel-good name, not all families benefit from what the president put forward. In fact, family farms come out on the losing end.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden loses train of thought during town hall when asked about vaccinating children

President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden administration buying more vaccine doses for kids and possible boosters

The federal government is exercising a clause in its contract with Pfizer to buy 200 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including for children under 12 if and when the Food and Drug Administration gives the green light and to prepare for the possibility of booster shots, according to an administration official familiar with the contract.
Cincinnati, OHWashington Post

Biden says getting COVID-19 vaccine 'gigantically important'

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. and pleaded that it’s “gigantically important” for Americans to step up and get inoculated against the virus as it surges once again. Biden, speaking Wednesday night at a televised town hall in Cincinnati,...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden grappling with immigration and travel restrictions as pandemic worsens

CNN — President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from US allies and the travel industry to lift pandemic-era restrictions barring entry to the country, leading to tense conversations among administration officials over the health and political risks of opening up too soon. A tangled web of Covid-19 border restrictions...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.

Comments / 9

Community Policy