Have you ever just sat and marveled at how small we are as humans? We're each typically about five or six feet tall, which is nothing compared to a lot of things here on Earth. The size of the Earth then pales in comparison to the size of the Sun, and so on and so forth. You could go on forever about the complexity and sheer never-ending-ness of the universe, and personally, I find the whole thing both terrifying and humbling at the same time.