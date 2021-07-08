Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Kaliff Guevara of Cheyenne East Commits to UW Track & Field

By Frank Gambino
Posted by 
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheyenne East track athlete Kaliff Guevara will take his skills right over the Summit on 1-80 and join the University of Wyoming track program. Guevara is the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump with a winning leap of 48 feet 7 inches, which was over 4 feet better than the 2nd place finisher, Trenton Walker of Kelly Walsh. That jump also broke the East school record which stood since 1995. Also in the 2021 outdoor state championships, Guevara took 3rd in the long jump, going 21 feet, 7 and a half inches, and was on the Thunderbird 4x100 relay team that took 4th.

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
191
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Uw#Long Jump#Cheyenne East Commits#Uw Track Field#The University Of Wyoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Coaches Association North Girls Basketball Preview

The North girls basketball squad for the Wyoming Coaches Association has some big-time scorers on their roster. Gabby Drube of Thunder Basin, Tinley Pierson of Kaycee, Worland's Darla Hernandez, and Torrie Schutzman from Cody can find ways to put points on the board. The team will miss another solid scorer in Brooklyn Hytrek who is out with a knee injury. These All-Star games are fast-paced with not a whole lot of defense and that will suit the North just fine. You might as well have some fun in the last high school athletic event of your career.
WWEPosted by
WyoPreps

Fargo Wrestling Tournament Starts Greco-Roman Round

The National U-16 and Junior wrestling tournament in Fargo has entered the Greco-Roman portion of their tournament with the U-16 guys on the mat yesterday. It's a tough event with many of the wrestlers not having a whole lot of experience in the discipline. Thomas Dalton of Green River had...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 ‘AA’ State Tournament Scoreboard

The 2021 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘AA’ State Tournament is in Laramie from July 26-30. It’s an eight-team, modified, double-elimination bracket. The Cheyenne Sixers are the defending ‘AA’ State Champions. This year’s winner advances to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament, which will be in Gillette, Aug. 4-8, 2021. The Riders...
Gillette, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

National High School Finals Rodeo Enters 2nd Go-Round

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving into the 2nd go-round in Lincoln, Nebraska. in the barrel racing, Ashlyn Goven of Rozet won the first go in 17.494. Gillette's Jordan Morman finished 22nd in the first go of the barrels with Worland's Maddie Fantaskey 28th. Fantaskey by the way was 37th in the girls cutting in round #1 but 4th in the reined cow horse event. In the 2nd go-round of the barrel racing, Rayne Grant of Wheatland is 11th with a time of 17.994. Yoder's Haiden Thompson won the first go-round of the goat tying in 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan took 8th in 8.01. Mercati Martin of Evanston who competes for Utah placed 9th in the first go of the breakaway at 2.55. In the pole bending, Ashlyn Goven from Rozet placed 4th in the first go-round at 20.377. Maddie Eskew of Gillette has the lead in the pole bending in the 2nd go at 19.981. The Wyoming girls team is currently in 4th place.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Team Wyoming Concludes Greco-Roman Competition in Fargo

The huge U-16 and Junior National Wrestling Tournament moved along on Thursday in Fargo with the Wyoming junior team taking part in the Greco-Roman competition. Some of these guys had to learn Greco-Roman techniques on the fly as they wrestled folk-style during the regular high school season. The best effort...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
WyoPreps

National Finals High School Rodeo Heading Down the Stretch

The National High School Finals Rodeo is heading down the stretch with the finals tomorrow night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Wyoming girls team is enjoying a strong rodeo as they sit in 3rd place. In barrel racing, Gillette's Jordan Morman is 3rd in the 2nd go-round with a time is 17.505. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is 12th and Wheatland's Rayne Grant is 24th in the 2nd round. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is 9th in the 2nd go of the goat tying with an 8 and 4. She was the winner of the first go-round in this event. Ashlyn Goven of Rozet has been solid in the rodeo so far and she is in 4th place in the 2nd round of the pole bending in 20.234. Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis is 22nd in the girls cutting with a score of 139.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Coaches Association South Volleyball Preview [VIDEO]

After taking a year off thanks to the pandemic, the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star weekend is back in Casper. The South volleyball team has six all-state players in their roster including a four-time selection in McKenzie Earl of Rawlins and a three-time pick in Jamie Streit from Pinedale. The South's...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Girls Team Moves Up to 2nd Place at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving along in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Wyoming girls team is currently in 2nd place. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is first in the goat tying with a time of 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan is running 8th in that event with a time of 8.01 Ashlyn Goven of Rozet is still running first in the barrel racing at 17.494 and she also is in 4th place in the pole bending with a clocking of 20.377. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is in 4th place in the reined cow horse event with 291.5 and 30th in the cutting with a score of 140. Also in the cutting event, Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleight Lane of Huntley is in 55th with a score of 132. Mercati Martin of Evanston, who competes for Utah is 9th in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.55. The Wyoming girls team has wracked up 905 points with Texas in 1st place with 1375.
Wheatland, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wheatland Girls Basketball Team Takes 5th at State Tourney

The ladies basketball team from Wheatland qualified for the 3A state tournament as the #4 seed from the East Regional and made it to state thanks to a win over Burns. Being a #4 seed has its challenges and the Bulldogs met the #1 seed from the West in the quarterfinal round; that being Lyman. Wheatland lost that game 51-44 as they were outscored 12-5 in the 4th quarter. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Khayla Otero with 12 points and Jadea Graves chipped in 11.
Worland, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Worland Girls Basketball Review [VIDEO]

After a two-year absence, the Worland girls basketball team returned to the state tournament and went 2-1 to take 3rd place in class 3A. The Warriors began tournament play with a 47-28 win over Torrington as Brooke Wright led the team in scoring with 14 points, Tymberlynn Crippen added 13, and Darla Hernandez 12.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 18, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days. This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum.
Douglas, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Douglas Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

If the 2020 3A State Tournament had not been canceled due to the pandemic, the Douglas girls probably would be 4-time state champions in the last four years, instead of 3. The Bearcats made up for that unfortunate missed opportunity by running the table in 2020-21 and won another coveted state title.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
WyoPreps

National Finals Rodeo Rolls Along in Lincoln

The National High School Finals Rodeo moved along yesterday in Lincoln, Nebraska. On the ladies' side, Ashlyn Goven from Rozet leads the barrel racing in the first go-round with a time of 17.494. Maddie Fantaskey of Worland running 2nd in the reined cow horse with 291.5 and 18th in the girls cutting with 140. Rozlyn Herren of Gillette posted a 7.94 so that put her in 4th in the go-round of the goat tying. In the breakaway roping, Mercati Martin of Evanston, who competes for Utah had a 2.55 which is good enough for 4th in the round. In the team standings, the Wyoming girls are in 8th place.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
WyoPreps

National High School Finals Rodeo Begins in Lincoln

The National High School Finals rodeo kicked off on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska and this is billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo with close to 1600 contestants from 43 states, plus Canada and Mexico. The rodeo is so big that two arenas are used at the same time. One will be for the timed events and the other for the rough stock events.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

USA Softball of Wyoming State Championship Bracket Scoreboard

The 2021 USA Softball of Wyoming State Championships turns to bracket play to determine champions on Saturday and Sunday in Gillette. Ten divisions begin their double-elimination bracket to crown a state champion by late Sunday. Games are either at the Energy Capital Sports Complex (ECSC) or Bicentennial Park (BP). Here...
Greybull, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Greybull Boys Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

The Greybull boys basketball team certainly had their struggles in the regular season but at the 2A West Regional tournament, the Buffaloes won the single game that would determine whether they made the state tournament of night. In that first round of regionals. Greybull beat Shoshoni 49-40 to punch their ticket to Casper. The Buffs were the #4 seed from the west headed into the state tournament.
NFLPosted by
WyoPreps

USA Today Announces Annual Sports Awards Nominees

The USA Today has announced their nominee's for their annual Sports Awards that will be handed out on August 5th. Those national winners will be unveiled with an on-demand TV show hosted by NFL players Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski. So here are the Wyoming nominees. Boys Basketball; Sam Lecholat-Sheridan.
Big Horn, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Big Horn Boys Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

The Big Horn boys basketball team entered their 2A East regional tournament as a #3 seed and it was a win and you're going to state or lose and you're going home in that opening round. The Rams did what they had to do and beat Tongue River in that first regional game 57-54 to punch their ticket and ended up taking 3rd at that regional get-together.
High SchoolPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Pine Bluffs Boys Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

The Pine Bluffs Hornets have been one of the more consistent boys basketball teams in the state with nine straight trips to the state tournament. Entering this year's 2A state get-together, the Hornets were the #2 seed from the east and drew Wind River in the quarterfinal round. Pine Bluffs prevailed 58-41 thanks to a remarkable game from Stuart Lerwick who tossed in 28 points on 11-21 from the field and 5-10 from the three-point line. Ty Sweeter chipped in 10 as the Hornets shot an astounding 63% from the field in the 2nd half.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Team Wyoming Prepares for Big Fargo Wrestling Tournament [VIDEO]

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Fargo Junior and U16 National Tournament is back on and will be held July 17th through the 23rd at the Fargodome in North Dakota. The Wyoming team will have 35 members this year with several reigning state champions. This is a freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament so the guys (and girls) will have to learn a few new techniques as opposed to the moves they used in folkstyle in the high school season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy