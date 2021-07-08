Kaliff Guevara of Cheyenne East Commits to UW Track & Field

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving into the 2nd go-round in Lincoln, Nebraska. in the barrel racing, Ashlyn Goven of Rozet won the first go in 17.494. Gillette's Jordan Morman finished 22nd in the first go of the barrels with Worland's Maddie Fantaskey 28th. Fantaskey by the way was 37th in the girls cutting in round #1 but 4th in the reined cow horse event. In the 2nd go-round of the barrel racing, Rayne Grant of Wheatland is 11th with a time of 17.994. Yoder's Haiden Thompson won the first go-round of the goat tying in 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan took 8th in 8.01. Mercati Martin of Evanston who competes for Utah placed 9th in the first go of the breakaway at 2.55. In the pole bending, Ashlyn Goven from Rozet placed 4th in the first go-round at 20.377. Maddie Eskew of Gillette has the lead in the pole bending in the 2nd go at 19.981. The Wyoming girls team is currently in 4th place.