Students who get a free ride must report the scholarships as income to the extent that the scholarships exceeds tuition, fees and certain required expenses such as books and supplies. But, the scholarship is taxable income to the extent that it covers room and board. So, the athletes have probably depleted the standard deduction with the scholarship and the NIL would be entirely subject to income tax plus as you point out 15.3% self-employment tax. Yes, I am sure that all athletes will dutifully make installment payments... LOL... But, that's not the University's concern. (There is also a potential kiddie tax issue... Not sure if NIL qualifies as passive income for this purpose. LOL, again.)