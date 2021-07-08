Ronald McDonald Family Retreat opens in Lake George
LAKE GEORGE | On Saturday, July 17, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Capital Region (RMHC-CR) will welcome the first guest family to stay at the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage. Located at 161 Ottawa Street in the Village of Lake George, the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat provides a peaceful, supportive setting where families facing serious childhood illnesses can enjoy being together and create lasting memories.suncommunitynews.com
Comments / 0