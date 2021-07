Ed Sheeran was on a recent episode of “Hot Ones” and I very much enjoyed the 25 min conversation he had with Sean Evans about music, hot sauces and so much more! What I loved even more than watching Ed react like most of us while eating wings coated in an array of different hot sauces, was his take on the one time artists shouldn’t release new music. He said it doesn’t matter who you are, if you release new music at the same time as Taylor Swift, Drake or Adele you’re not going to make it. Watch the full interview below!