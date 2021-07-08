See 13 Celebrity Moms and Daughters at the Exact Same Age

Julia Roberts may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but she's managed to keep her family life very private. The actor married cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002 and the couple has three children together: 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, and 14-year-old son Henry Moder. While Roberts never posts photos of her children on social media or brings them to premieres or events, Moder will occasionally give his Instagram followers a peek at how their kids are doing. But at one of the biggest movie events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival, Moder brought his only daughter along as his plus-one. Read on to see Julia Roberts' teenage daughter Hazel Moder make her red carpet debut at Cannes.