See 13 Celebrity Moms and Daughters at the Exact Same Age

By Amber Raiken
As you may have noticed, a lot of women from famous families have gone down the same career path as their celebrity moms. They even began to hit the big leagues around the same time. And while you may think that these mothers and daughters look alike now, you'll be stunned by how much they resemble each other at the same age. From Oscar-winning actors to global superstar models, read on to see 13 pairs of celebrity moms and daughters at the exact same time in their lives.

RelationshipsGossip Cop

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but she's managed to keep her family life very private. The actor married cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002 and the couple has three children together: 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, and 14-year-old son Henry Moder. While Roberts never posts photos of her children on social media or brings them to premieres or events, Moder will occasionally give his Instagram followers a peek at how their kids are doing. But at one of the biggest movie events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival, Moder brought his only daughter along as his plus-one. Read on to see Julia Roberts' teenage daughter Hazel Moder make her red carpet debut at Cannes.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and Russell.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Trans Woman

Dorfman posted on Instagram on Thursday, proudly announcing: “Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today.”. “I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me,” the post continued. “Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”
Theater & DancePosted by
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Cradles Daughter Rani, 2, As They Adorably Dance Together In The Ocean — Watch

Kate Hudson gave 2-year-old Rani a precious ‘mom hug’ as the mother-daughter duo danced together in the ocean. Watch the sweet moment!. Kate Hudson, 42, held daughter Rani, 2, close as the pair went for a dip in the ocean on Friday, July 23. The Almost Famous actress lovingly cradled her youngest child, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, while lightly dancing in the water in a video shared to Instagram. Kate sported a bikini and large blue hat to protect herself from the sunlight while tightly holding little Rani for what the actress referred to as a “mom hug.” How cute!
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Surprise! Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings

The actress and the cinematographer eloped! The blushing bride broke the news on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in July 2021. "Yes, we eloped...I'm sorry. I didn't know... I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore," she said to her new husband. "Thank you, it was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."
CharitiesPosted by
Variety

‘Devil Wears Prada’ Cast Reunion to Benefit Lollipop Theater Network

The cast of “The Devil Wears Prada” is reuniting for a good cause. Fans have until Aug. 3 to bid on a Zoom meet-and-greet with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The Charitybuzz auction benefits the Lollipop Theater Network, a 20-year-old nationwide organization that creates entertainment experiences for children facing life-threatening illnesses. “We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with our amazing partners at Charitybuzz and the incredibly talented cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’” Lollipop Theater Network executive director Evelyn Iocolano said in a statement.  “We have seen the tremendous impact that these kinds...
Women's HealthVanity Fair

Zoey Deutch Wants to Talk About Fertility

“I got all my girlfriends a fertility test for Christmas, which is a weird Christmas present, especially as a Jew,” Zoey Deutch laughs by phone from Los Angeles. The actor’s voice is bright, indefatigable—a good thing, as we are talking about the historically underserved matter of women’s health care. Deutch, who grew up in Hollywood circles (her mother is the actor-director Lea Thompson; her father is the director Howard Deutch), had a precocious start, getting interested in Planned Parenthood’s work by age 12. “It was not my parents’ mission. That was entirely just something that I was passionate about,” recalls Deutch. She found it puzzling that women’s health wasn’t “more of a focus for more people, given that women make up more than half the population.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Kate Hudson Shares Cute Photos of Tanned Daughter Rani Rose, 2½, in Angelic White Dress after Greece Family Trip

Kate Hudson is often proud of her three children. The “Almost Famous” actress wowed her fans with an adorable photo of her toddler Rani Rose in a white dress. Actress, singer, and author, Kate Hudson became a household sweetheart for her role in “Almost Famous” which earned her a Golden Globe and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

