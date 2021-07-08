Cancel
Gallery: Indoor 'skydiving' (not really) reaches Detroit area this month

By Alan Stamm
deadlinedetroit.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Detroiters feeling down about a lost year-plus of carefree fun can get a lift at an "indoor skydiving experience" setting up in Novi. The 36th U.S. location of iFly, which started in Florida in 1998, plans to open July 24 at Adell Center, just off Novi Road. This first Michigan site will offer an activity known as bodyflight -- hyped as "indoor skydiving," though there’s no jumping, falling or parachute.

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

