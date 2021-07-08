Connecticut Christmas tree farm introduces baby reindeer Rudy, the first reindeer born in Connecticut in decades

Baby reindeer Rudy, was born 11 weeks ago at Dzen Farm, the first time in 20 years that a reindeer was born in Connecticut. John Dzen's family rented reindeer for 20 years and has owned reindeer for six years. Photograph by Sofie Brandt | sbrandt@courant.com Sofie Brandt/The Hartford Courant

Rudy, the first reindeer born in Connecticut in at least 20 years, came into the world at an appropriate place: a Christmas tree farm.

Now almost 3 months old, Rudy dashes, dances and prances around Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor, where he lives with dad Tuukka, mom Belle, about 50 chickens, a popcorn-growing cornfield and thousands of Christmas trees.

Rudy was born on April 18. His early days were rough, according to owner John Dzen Jr.

“He was born small, 8 1/2 pounds. You want them to be nine to 15 pounds,” Dzen said. “On top of that, Belle is a first-time mom. She has instinct but not experience. Every two hours I had to pick Rudy up and put him with Belle in the right position so he could nurse.”

Now he’s a healthy, long-legged calf, who sticks by Belle’s side wherever she roams around the farm. He already has velvety antlers like mom and dad. Sometimes when the deer get excited, they bark.

“He’s a curious little fella. He gets into everything,” Dzen said.

Rudy will welcome visitors on Sunday at an open house.

Dzen is the only reindeer farmer in Connecticut and the eastern regional director of the Reindeer Owners and Breeders Association.

“There are only 2,000 reindeer in the lower 48 states. You can’t find a reindeer vet. So the association mainly exchanges health information,” Dzen said.

In 2012, Dzen helped push a law through the state legislature to allow farmers to own reindeer year-round. Before that, the law allowed reindeer to be brought into the state from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, but they had to be sent back by early January. The animals could not live in the state year-round out of fear they would spread chronic wasting disease to deer herds in the state.

Dzen bought Tuukka and Belle to distinguish his 66-acre farm among the dozens of other Connecticut Christmas tree growers. He enhanced the holiday mood with two large sculptures of reindeer, a 17-foot-tall Santa Claus, a sleigh, a small museum of reindeer items and a gingerbread house.

“It’s not enough to see Christmas trees. People want to be entertained and educated. They want an outing enjoyable for the whole family,” Dzen said. “If I can make one kid smile, my job is done.”

The open house will be July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The farm is at 215 Barber Hill Road. Admission is free, but cash donations and nonperishable foods will be collected for South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank. Dzen asks that visitors not come at any time outside of those hours.

“A very special guest from the North Pole will be stopping by, too,” Dzen said in a Facebook invitation to the open house. “Happy half-way to Christmas.”

